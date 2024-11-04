Eden Nimri: The courage of her convictions

One of the stories of heroism on October 7 took place at the Nahal Oz outpost. One of the heroines there was Capt. Eden Nimri, a team commander of the Sky Riders unit, who had a shootout with the terrorists and thus saved the lives of female soldiers who were hiding with her in the shelter and paid with her life.

We spoke with her parents, Sharon and Michael, who set up a website in her memory and ask that we remember Eden her as a symbol of bravery, humility, courage, and excellence

What kind of girl was Eden?

Happy and curious, a very good student, serious, mature, due to extreme flexibility. When she was five and a half, we enrolled her in swimming classes. She was very determined, even though not everything went easily for her. When she set goals, we knew she would succeed. Even if at first she was not successful, she analyzed the failures. She wanted to achieve the best, and she enjoyed challenges. Eden was gifted and participated in a math excellence program at Bar-Ilan University. She grew up in Modi'in and was part of a program where secular and religious people live in tolerance. She had a strong character, was not afraid of failure, and had the self-confidence that she would succeed. Eden was very mature. She saw things differently. We learned a lot from her. She was one of a kind. She gave of herself on the national teams and was appreciated because she helped everyone. She did everything quietly and calmly. She also spoke quietly.

What did she want to do in the army?

At age 19, she recalculated her route because goals can wait. She was accepted into the IDF pilot’s course. We knew what a girl's chances were of remaining in the course. After doing test flights, she was rejected. She took it hard. She was accepted into Sky Riders, a special unit that deals with operating small unmanned planes whose fighters join special units mainly of the ground forces. It is a tough one-year course. Eden was mentally and physically strong, though. She was one of four girls out of 30 soldiers. The unit moved with the equipment from place to place. When she completed the course, she was assigned to the North, commanding a track of eight girls, some of whom became senior officers. Eden excelled and demanded a lot of herself. She was modest but always aimed for great achievements. She did not look for the easy things – she always challenged herself.

Where did the war catch her?

Eden was supposed to change positions on October 9. She had started going to the South. On the Saturday before Yom Kippur, we visited her and saw the fallen balloons and the breached fence. Eden reassured us that there was no need to worry. On Wednesday, she and the girls arrived at the outpost. She was supposed to be Golani's eyes. She asked for assignments.. On Thursday-Friday there was a maintenance drill. There is a small forest nearby. We were supposed to go on a picnic on Friday but it didn't work out, so we said we would come on Saturday. The female fighters' parents prepared farewell cakes for the team. We all planned to arrive on Saturday, October 7. Eden was disappointed by the assignment she received -- she wanted something more significant. Eden Nimri (credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY)

Tell me about her heroism on Black Saturday

Eden sacrificed her life for others. For us, it's a feeling of pride mixed with infinite pain. In addition to Eden, there were 25 unarmed female soldiers and an armed Sky Riders team in the migunit [protected space]. The migunit had one opening for the girls' quarters, where she placed the female fighters, and a second opening. They heard voices in Arabic. Eden positioned herself in the dangerous opening in the quarter.

Eden calmed the soldiers and instructed them to put bullets in their guns and arranged firing directions. At 7:45, terrorists entered the migunit and were killed in the exchange of fire. They threw grenades. Eden fought them and thus allowed the 11 girls to run to their rooms, where they hid for about seven hours until they were rescued. They told us that Eden absorbed the gunfire and protected the girls with her body.

Are you proud of her choice?

We are proud of her, in her conduct, instincts, and sacrifice. She did a bold act that many others would not have done. Eden could have sat in the room and waited, but she didn’t do that. She was supposed to provide intelligence and not be part of a team. The defense of the outpost.

When was your last contact with Eden?

On Saturday morning, Eden sent a message and made sure that we entered our protected area and were safe. Later, we didn’t hear from her. No one contacted us. It was only on Monday that the informants arrived to tell us what happened to Eden.

What would you like people to know about your daughter?

That she was a symbol of heroism and excellence, courage and humility.

This article is taken from The Jerusalem Post Women Magazine 2024. To read the entire magazine, click here.