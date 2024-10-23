Hostages’ families call on Blinken to leverage Sinwar elimination for a deal

Families of American citizens held hostage in Gaza met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday and asked him to apply pressure on mediators in Qatar, aiming to leverage the opportunity created by Sinwar's elimination to restart negotiations for returning all hostages.

The families, including former captive Aviva Siegel, emphasized the urgent need for a deal, stating that the hostages don't have time for delays.

US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew was also present at the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported by Walla that 15 additional soldiers signed a letter declaring they would refuse to continue serving if a deal for releasing the hostages isn't advanced, bringing the total to 130 signatories.

Two of them are in active service, including one female officer.

The letter

In the letter, sent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi, and other government members, they called for a stop to the war.

"We, reserve and active duty service members, officers, and soldiers, hereby announce that we cannot continue like this. The war in Gaza is sentencing our brothers and sisters in captivity to death," they stated.