United Hatzalah concert raises funds for front line soldiers' protective gear

Artists Ishay Ribo, Gad Elbaz, and Shmuel performed at United Hatzalah’s annual concert on Sunday night. The event aimed to raise funds for protective gear for soldiers on the front lines.

The sold-out event was held at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, drawing in 3,000 attendees.

The concert celebrated the holiday of Sukkot while also focusing on the hostages still held captive and the IDF soldiers stationed in Gaza and Lebanon.

“United Hatzalah volunteers are on a mission throughout the year to save other people. It’s a big privilege to take part in an event like this in order to allow them to continue saving more people.” Ishay Ribo said.

Oct 7 volunteers honored

Throughout the night, United Hatzalah volunteers who saved lives in southern Israel on October 7 were honored. Their stories highlighted the urgent need for protective gear and celebrated their bravery during a critical time. United Hatzalah annual concert 2024 (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Shmuel reflected on his participation in the event, saying, “United Hatzalah gives so much throughout the year in the moments when we need help the most. I wanted to give back what I could to this organization that’s so important to the Jewish people and beyond.”

The concert also featured a performance by M., a reservist in a special forces unit who gained recognition after October 7th for his masked videos in which he sang.

Singer Gad Elbaz closed out the evening, “Performing for United Hatzalah two days before Simchat Torah, a day that now symbolizes a mix of darkness and light, is extremely significant. It’s a huge privilege to take part in an event during which so many Jews from around the world can feel what the organization’s volunteers have done on that day.”

In addition to sold-out ticket sales, numerous donation pledges were made at the event, including by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who sent a message announcing his donation of 100 bulletproof vests for front-line volunteers.

President of United Hatzalah Eli Beer expressed his appreciation for the night. “Thank you for being here tonight and for your support. Your presence shows that even in difficult times, we can find strength in unity. Let’s continue to stand together for our soldiers, our volunteers, and our community.”