'Sexually assaulted by the terrorist who guarded me': Released Hostage Amit Soussana speaks at UNSC

(Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of violence and sexual abuse.)

Amit Soussana, a former hostage who was released after 55 days of Hamas captivity, made an emotional appeal to the UN Security Council on Wednesday, urging immediate action to secure the release of those still held hostage. Susanna, from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, shared her harrowing ordeal of abuse while in captivity, revealing painful details of her treatment.

“In captivity, I was isolated from the other hostages. I was alone, chained by the ankles with a metal shackle, unable to move, and forced to beg to use the bathroom. In the apartment where I was held in isolation, I was sexually assaulted by the Hamas terrorist who guarded me.

He forced me into the shower, following closely with his gun aimed at me. His heavy breathing and predatory stare were terrifying. I knew exactly what he intended, and yet I was powerless to stop it. I had no one to comfort me and had to ‘behave’ for the man who had just violated me in the most horrifying way.”

Susanna continued, “A few days later, I was moved to a new location, watched over by other Hamas terrorists. Despite my fear, I felt relief to be away from the terrorist who assaulted me, knowing that had I stayed, he would have done it again. In this new place, I was tortured—hung upside down, beaten, and humiliated. Every moment, I feared for my life.”

“We, the hostages, made a vow to each other: if one of us were ever freed, we would never stop fighting for the release of the others. Today, I am fulfilling that promise by sharing my story, no matter how painful it is. Staying silent would be even harder.”

She added, “I cannot remain silent, not just because of the promise we made, but because of the silence and denial surrounding the atrocities still being inflicted on hostages in Gaza, now for 383 agonizing days.

“Now, I stand before the UN Security Council, pleading with you to fulfill your duty. Act immediately to ensure the release of those still in captivity. Each passing day causes them further psychological harm and endangers their lives. Act before it’s too late.

“I beg you not to turn a blind eye to the horrors being inflicted on innocent civilians. It is your responsibility to protect human rights, fight terrorism, and bring the perpetrators to justice. The world is watching, waiting for the Security Council to live up to its mandate. Do not fail us. Secure the freedom of the hostages and ensure no one else endures such a fate. We have a collective duty to fight terrorism and protect human rights. The time to act is now.”