Jewish Agency and Azerbaijani rabbis condemn division amid Iranian spy ring allegations

The Jewish Agency and Azerbaijani rabbis have issued strong responses to accusations against immigrants from the former Soviet Union, following the arrest of seven suspects in an Iranian-linked spy ring in east Jerusalem. The arrests have sparked controversy, with some Israeli commentators suggesting that immigrants from Azerbaijan and other post-Soviet states may be more susceptible to espionage, prompting outrage from both the Jewish Agency and Azerbaijan’s Jewish community.

"One cannot sow hatred and discord," Roman Gurevich, honorary ambassador of the Jewish Agency in Azerbaijan, said in a statement to The Jerusalem Post. He condemned attempts to divide Israeli society based on ethnic origin, particularly in the context of espionage allegations. "Any citizen who betrays their homeland during wartime is a degenerate deserving of the harshest punishment. But to label traitors based on their origin or Jewishness is disgraceful."

The arrests, which involved seven residents of east Jerusalem’s Beit Safafa neighborhood, have ignited a broader conversation about loyalty, with political commentator Amit Segal suggesting on national television that non-Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union may be more prone to betraying Israel for financial gain. Segal's remarks have drawn sharp criticism for fueling ethnic divisions within the country.

Gurevich responded to these claims by urging the public to remember the contributions of immigrants to Israel, noting that they have fought and died for the country just like native-born Israelis. "Immigrants, both Jews and non-Jews from various countries who have built and created the State of Israel, deserve respect, not suspicion," he said.

Adding to the growing backlash, Azerbaijani rabbis also expressed shock and outrage over the allegations. Rabbi Zamir Isayev, spiritual leader of the Sephardic-Georgian community in Baku, condemned the claims linking Azerbaijan to the spy ring as "baseless and damaging." Rabbi Isayev emphasized that the main suspect, Aziz Nisanov, emigrated to Israel in 1989 as a child during the Soviet Union era and is not an Azerbaijani citizen. "His children, who are suspected of involvement, were born in Israel and have no connection to Azerbaijan," Isayev clarified.

Why is Azerbaijan being linked to accusations?

He further noted that accusations against Azerbaijani Jews were particularly harmful given Azerbaijan’s longstanding close relationship with Israel. "It is incomprehensible how Azerbaijan, the friendliest country to Israel, is being linked to such accusations. These false claims harm the 80,000 Azerbaijani Jews who faithfully serve Israel in the IDF, police, and beyond," he said, emphasizing the significant contributions of Azerbaijani immigrants to Israeli society.

The espionage case involves a plot to assassinate one of Israel’s top nuclear scientists, allegedly orchestrated by the primary suspect, Rami Alyan, who made contact with Iranian agents. The suspects, aged 17 to 23, are accused of completing “test missions” for Iran, including purchasing weapons and gathering intelligence. The Israeli prosecution is expected to file formal charges in the coming days.

As tensions with Iran escalate, both the Jewish Agency and Azerbaijani rabbis have called for unity in Israeli society. Gurevich pointed out that Iran, in its desperation, is seeking to exploit internal divisions in Israel. "The most important thing for Israelis—native-born and immigrants alike—is to maintain unity, solidarity, and mutual respect for one another," he urged.

Rabbi Isayev echoed these sentiments, warning that the accusations against immigrants serve only to benefit Israel’s enemies. "Such divisive rhetoric plays into the hands of those who wish to sow discord between Israel and Azerbaijan, two nations with historically warm relations," he concluded.