Gallant warns Netanyahu: Israel’s war lacks clear direction and updated objectives

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel's war strategy lacks clear direction and needs updated objectives, according to a report by Channel 13 News. In a confidential letter revealed by the news outlet, Gallant expressed serious concerns that while the threats to Israel evolve, the war's objectives have not kept pace, leading to potential missteps in cabinet decision-making.

Channel 13 News reported that Gallant sent the letter to Netanyahu and the security cabinet hours before Israel launched an airstrike on Iran on Friday. In his message, Gallant described the need for an urgent reassessment of war goals, stating, “The situation in which we find ourselves operating without a reinforced compass and without updated objectives for the war impairs the conduct of the campaign and the cabinet’s decision-making.” He emphasized that escalating confrontations, particularly with Iran, require a comprehensive review of war objectives across multiple fronts.

Gallant’s proposals, according to Channel 13, included specific goals for different fronts in the conflict:

Gaza: Establish a non-threatening environment, halt terrorist growth, secure the return of all hostages, and foster a civilian government model to replace Hamas.

Lebanon: Improve security conditions to enable the safe return of northern residents.

Iran: Maintain deterrence to keep Iran from escalating the conflict.

West Bank: Suppress potential violence through anti-terror operations.

Personal and International Security: Strengthen national security and international legitimacy.

Channel 13 News further reported that Gallant’s letter was distributed to the inner cabinet, excluding Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Netanyahu's response

In response, the Prime Minister’s Office dismissed Gallant’s concerns as “extremely puzzling,” maintaining that “one compass” exists for the war—the goals set by the cabinet. These objectives, according to the office, “are continuously reviewed and were recently expanded,” Channel 13 added.