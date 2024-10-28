Motherf***ing protesters, MK Miri Regev caught saying at Knesset - report

Transportation Minister Miri Regev was caught insulting and directing a slur toward Israeli protesters at the Knesset on Monday, according to a KAN news report.

Additionally, Regev was heard making a comment that disparaged the October 7 memorial ceremonies she organized, according to the report.

Regev made the alleged comments during a public Likud faction meeting.

"They have been protesting outside my house since 6 a.m.," Regev told Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, referring to Israeli protesters.

Regev then used the Hebrew slang slur cosemek, which translates directly to "mother's vagina" and can be used to call someone a motherf*****.

"motherf*****ing [cosemek] protesters," Regev reportedly added.

כעת בסיעת הליכוד - השרה מירי רגב לשלמה קרעי: מפגינים לי מחוץ לבית מ-6 בבוקר. כו##א## של המפגיניםשרים: די מירי. הכל מוקלטרגב: לא איכפת לי. לא נורא העיקר עברנו את הטקסים — מיכאל שמש Michael Shemesh (@shemeshmicha) October 28, 2024

Karhi allegedly responded, saying, "Enough, Miri. Everything is recorded."

Regev says 'I do not care'

Regev, in return, reportedly said, "I don't care. It's not bad. The main thing is we got through the [October 7] ceremonies."

Following the publication of the comments on Monday, Regev immediately responded, saying that they were not true. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Despite Regev's apparent unhappiness with the multiple October 7 memorial ceremonies in her comments, it was her initiative to push for the country to move forward with them.

There were four ceremonies in total. Two were to mark the one-year anniversary of the October 7 massacre, and two to honor the soldiers who fell during the war. Three of these were government ceremonies.

Before the October 7 ceremonies, former hostages and families of hostages demanded that Regev not use their names during the October 7 state memorial ceremony.

Some 100 people who returned from captivity in Gaza, along with families of hostages still being held in Gaza, made their request in an official letter sent to Regev in August.

They demanded that she refrain from using any information or images of them or their family members still in captivity during the first-anniversary state ceremony for the Hamas massacre.

Regev's previous comments toward protesters

Last week, after it was confirmed that a Hezbollah drone attack targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea, Regev said, "The [protesters] came to finish what Hezbollah could not."

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.