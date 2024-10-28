US pledge to defend Israel as Iran threatens retaliatory strike

The United States pledged to defend Israel against any further Iranian attacks on Israel as the Islamic Republic threatened to respond to the IDF strike Saturday morning that destroyed missile production facilities and other military targets, including anti-ballistic missiles.

Saturday morning's strike was a response to Iran's ballistic attack against Israel at the start of October.

"We were communicating with them [Israel] for nearly four weeks about the nature of their response and making sure that their response should be one that would be proportionate and would not in any way lead to further escalation," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington on Monday.

Israel's response was proportionate, he said, adding that "Iran should not respond in any way, and "if Iran does respond in any way, we will continue to defend Israel," Miller stated. IAF forces preparing for Israel's retaliation attack against Iran, 25-Oct-2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, underscored the point at the UN Security Council debate on the strike held Monday in New York.

US urges end to Israel-Iran escalation

"The United States does not want to see further escalation. We believe this should be the end of the direct exchange of fire between Israel and Iran," Thomas-Greenfield told the council.

She also warned Iran against targeting the United States. "We will not hesitate to act in self-defense. Let there be no confusion," she stated.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei issued a warning of his own against Israel.

Speaking at a weekly televised news conference, Baghaei said: "(Iran) will use all available tools to deliver a definite and effective response to the

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi the importance of avoiding anything that might destabilize the region's security following Israel's Saturday strikes on Iran, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Monday.