Hamas stands firm on terms as negotiators push for mini-deal

Hamas has stood firm on its terms for a hostage deal as negotiators have pushed for a mini-agreement that could lead to the framework for the full release of the remaining 101 captives.

Hamas senior official Sami Abu Zuhri said on Tuesday that the group was open to discussing a deal that secures an end to the war in Gaza and a complete Israeli army pull-out. This has been Hamas’s consistent position.

“The movement has confirmed it is open to any deal or ideas that ends the suffering of our people in Gaza and achieve a permanent ceasefire and the occupation's withdrawal from all of Gaza Strip," Sami Abu Zuhri said in a televised speech. He acknowledged that Hamas was studying new proposals from mediators for a hostage and ceasefire deal.

Israel and the United States had hoped that the group would relax some of those terms in the aftermath of the IDF assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar earlier this month. The US had blamed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar for the absence of a deal.

Talks were held with CIA Chief William Burns, Mossad Chief David Barnea, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani in Doha this week on the possibility of a new framework for a deal as well as the potential for a mini agreement that would be a confidence-building measure.

Potential of a follow-up in Egypt

Qatar and Egypt have served as the main mediators of the deal, with the help of the US. Egypt has spoken of the potential release of four hostages in exchange for a 48-hour pause to the war. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has said that Israel would accept such a deal if it were offered.

The Doha talks along with the potential of follow-up conversations in Egypt, were the first such discussions to be held in two months and are viewed as a confidence-building measure that could lead to a larger deal.

The Axios news outlet reported that the ceasefire would last for 28 days in exchange for eight hostages. A source confirmed to The Jerusalem Post said that the proposal Barnea put forward in Doha “went in this direction.”

Until the end of August, hostage negotiations had centered on a three-phase deal for the release of the 101 captives that would have seen up to 32 of them freed in exchange for a six-week pause to the war, with the remainder freed in further phases of the deal.

Hamas's execution of six hostages, including Israeli-American captive Hirsch Goldberg-Polin at the end of August had put an end to those talks.

A senior US official told The Jerusalem Post that the negotiators had been largely stagnant for the last two months. “Hamas took a very hard line and executed six hostages. There were ongoing issues that had to be resolved” and Hama's responses were not positive, the official said.

“Then there was a period when there wasn’t a lot of response,” the official said.

“So now the question is, how do you restart things at a moment when the situation has evolved,” the official said.

It has been helpful the official said, that ceasefire initiatives in Gaza and Hezbollah had been separate.

“You can talk about how do you wind things down in the north now,” the official said.

Sinwar’s death has also changed things for Hamas, the official said, adding that it “hasn’t caused Hamas to say that they’re really to turn in their weapons and release the hostages.”

Moving forward it would be important to “establish an effective channel of communication” between the negotiators and Hamas, the official explained, adding that a mini-deal could be a confidence-building measure that could pave the way to a larger deal.

The official recalled how four women, including two Americans, were freed at the end of October, just weeks after the attack.

He compared renewed talks now on a mini deal to that confidence-building measure.“I would view this initial thing through that lens,” the official said.

“We're looking for 101 hostages to come home, those who are living to get back to their families, those who are not for respectful burial,” the official stated.

The hope is that this initial deal will pave the way to a larger deal for everyone, but it is not clear yet which is the best path to bring everyone home.

“There's very serious effort to engage on restarting a process,” the official said.

The phased May deal, he explained, was a formula to free all the captives. “It was a way to do it, given the differences between the parties” and “the situation on the ground,” the official said.

“As the situation on the ground evolves, the goal will remain the same to get everyone out and ultimately have a cease-fire that can lead to the kind of reconstruction and development of a non-Hamas led Gaza.

“You got to start. And this is about getting started,” the official stated.