Israeli rock star detained at Hollywood Bowl over sign calling for hostages’ release - report

Israeli musician Aviv Geffen claimed he was briefly detained by Los Angeles police Wednesday night at a Hollywood Bowl concert featuring David Gilmour of Pink Floyd.

According to reports from Makor Rishon and Mako, Geffen attended the concert and displayed a large sign reading "WISH THEY WERE HERE," echoing Pink Floyd's iconic song "Wish You Were Here" and symbolizing the campaign to free kidnapped hostages.

Footage shared by Geffen shows a police officer asking him to lower the sign, following which he was detained for questioning.

Geffen reported that the sign prompted the detention, and after police reviewed the purpose and content, he was released. He later shared that he and his son went backstage to give Gilmour a pin symbolizing the hostages’ cause.

Distance from anti-Semitic bandmate

The incident highlights Geffen's close connection with Gilmour, who has distanced himself from former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters, known for controversial statements on Israel and Judaism. Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters performs during his This Is Not a Drill tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, US, September 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

In February 2023, Gilmour’s wife, Polly Samson, sharply criticized Waters on Twitter, accusing him of anti-Semitism, hypocrisy, and support for oppressive regimes. Gilmour endorsed Samson's statements: "All true and provable."

The ideological rift between Gilmour and Waters has widened over the years, with recent reports suggesting they plan to sell Pink Floyd’s music rights for an estimated $400-500 million. According to Makor Rishon, the sale would allow both musicians to sever ties permanently.

Gilmour called the process “a dream,” said he is less concerned with financial gain and more interested in escaping what he described as the “mud bath” of ongoing disputes with Waters.

In a separate incident Wednesday, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke left the stage after an audience member interrupted his performance with pro-Palestinian chants. According to Mako, Yorke confronted the person, challenging him to “come on stage and shout, not like a coward” before exiting in frustration, prompting fan protests.