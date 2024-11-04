NYC marathon runners dedicate race to hostages

Over 150 athletes dedicated their run in the New York City marathon to five of the Israeli hostages: Naama Levy, Doron Steinbrecher, Evyatar David, Ohad Yahalomi, and Edan Alexandr, who remain in captivity in Gaza.

The 26.2-mile race took place on Sunday, concluding at Columbus Circle, where the NY hostages families forum and many supporters cheered on the runners, holding the Israeli flags with the hostages' yellow ribbon.

Remembering October 7

Yamit Ashkanzi, the sister of hostage Doron Steinbrecher, said how Doron would love to run. “Every Saturday morning, she would run across the Kibbutz. On that tragic day, she wasn’t able to run, and ever since, she’s been held hostage.

It warms our hearts that people will be running today with Doron’s picture and to know that she’s in so many people’s hearts. To know they are running for her because she can’t run for over a year now.”

Yoni Levy, the father of hostage Naama Lev, spoke of the impact he felt when seeing Naama’s picture in the huge marathon. NYC marathon runners in support of hostages (credit: NY hostages and missing family forum)

“I feel her absence so deeply and how it hurts that she’s not here," he said.

"Naama participated in triathlons and races with deep passion and courage, and if she would have known people would be running for her, she’d be excited and thankful for the support and for people fighting to bring her home.”

Other runners, such as Team Shalva, with over 250 participants, including family members of fallen IDF soldiers, ran the marathon with October 7th and Israel as their driving focus.