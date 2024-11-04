High-powered warheads: Iran planning more aggressive attack on Israel, officials say - WSJ

Iran is planning a complex attack on Israel, which may include missiles with high-powered warheads, according to a Monday Wall Street Journal report, citing Arab and Iranian officials.

The report noted that the Iranian army would also be involved in this potential round of attack.

"Our military lost people, so they need to respond," an Iranian official claimed.

He reportedly added that the attack, likely focusing on Israeli military targets, would be more aggressive.

The Iranian official further added that the Islamic Republic's response would come after the US elections but prior to the January inauguration of a new president. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves before voting in the country's presidential election, in Tehran, Iran July 5, 2024. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

On Sunday, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources familiar with the subject, that Iranian forces are positioned to strike Israel in response to its retaliatory strike last month.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened Israel, promising a “crushing response” to its October retaliation.

Israel's retaliatory strike

In late October, Israel launched Operation Days of Repentance, during which Israeli Air Force jets carried out three waves of strikes, targeting some 20 military sites in Iran.

The purpose of the attacks was to damage Iran's air defenses and its ability to produce ballistic missiles in the long term.

Israel had vowed to respond to Iran's October 1 attack, which saw the Islamic Republic fire some 180 ballistic missiles at Israel in what the IRGC said was a response to the killing of Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Prior to October 1, Iran last attacked Israel on April 14, launching some 300 aerial threats at the Jewish State.

Yonah Jeremy Bob, Yuval Barnea, and Corinne Baum contributed to this report.