Calls to emotional support hotline for olim increase as US election tensions rise

Calls to KeepOlim's emotional support hotline "Tikva Line" have increased in recent months in part due to calls from Olim, who are anxious about the upcoming US presidential elections, according to line director Susan Cohen.

Cohen, who also directs Tikva - KeepOlim's mental health services department - explained that the line is "getting calls regarding the US elections and how stressed out the Olim are over this."

Olim have shared fears concerning who will win the election and fears for family and friends who still live in the US, Cohen said.

"Many Olim are experiencing a lot of anxiety and fear over the US elections and been very vocal, they are fearful for Israel and the Jewish population in the US," she said.

Cohen added that it is "interesting to see and hear how passionate [Olim] feel about the US even though they no longer live there." (L-R): Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are seen ahead of the presidential debate (illustrative) (credit: REUTERS, SHUTTERSTOCK)

The fears that KeepOlim's professionals are hearing over the hotline are also reflected in the Tikva program's other mental health programs intake systems, she said.

Created in the wake of October 7

The hotline was created in the wake of the Hamas October 7 attack on Israel in order to offer olim immediate emotional support around the clock.

The line has been up and running for a year, and demand now is higher than ever, said Cohen. Anxiety levels are at a very high rate among olim, she said, adding that the hotline has helped people with "anxiety, PTSD, suicidal ideation, isolation, drafting soldiers who are nervous about drafting," and more she said.

"I don't think there is a subject we haven't covered."

Cohen stressed that the hotline has a response rate of 100% and is available 24/7. Most hotline professionals speak English, but callbacks are offered in other languages. Tikva can also provide therapy services, Cohen added, saying that all professionals undergo regular training. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The hotline is available for olim who feel they need emotional support for any topic and is available to families of lone soldiers in the US as well.

Those calling from Israel can reach the hotline at 074-775-1433.Those calling from the US can reach the hotline at 213-3961-1771.