Iran wants to hold region hostage with ‘retaliation op’ - analysis

Iran’s regime has been talking about retaliating against Israel for Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory in October. The Israeli strikes were a retaliation for Iran’s ballistic missile attack on October 1.

Iran has preferred to keep the retaliation cycle going by continuing to claim it has an open account with Israel and could carry out new attacks. Iran wants to normalize these direct attacks on Israel. It also wants to keep the region as a kind of hostage to these incidents. What that means is that Iran also threatens the US and Arab states via ratcheting up its rhetoric.

Iran knows that it keeps the region on edge by claiming it might attack Israel. For instance the US has sent more aerial assets to the region, and the US deployed the THAAD air defense system in Israel. Usually these systems can’t be deployed forever.

All Iran has to do is keep threatening and talking, and it keeps the region on edge. Iran likes being in this position. It feels this is a position of power. Iran also knows that reports say Israel has neutralized Iranian air defenses in the October strikes. Iran doesn’t mind these reports because it likely assumed its air defenses could not stop Israel in the first place. Iran knows the limitations of its various systems, such as the S-300 or 3rd Khordad air defense systems. The Qader cruise missile is seen during the annual military parade in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iran’s latest claim is that it will “use all material and spiritual facilities to respond” to Israel. The new spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, Esmail Baghaei, made this remark on November 4. His remarks came as the commander of the IRGC also slammed Israel and praised Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.

The overall gist of the comments of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is that Iran reserves the right to respond to Israel, and Iran does this in the context of supporting the Palestinians. In addition, the ministry said that the US is destabilizing the region via the deployment of US troops.

This comment apparently refers to US troops in Iraq and Syria. Iran is closely allied with Syria and a close partner of Iraq. “Iran responds to any encroachment on national security and territorial integrity in the most severe manner,” the ministry said. What does this mean? It refers to Israel’s strikes indirectly but also shows how Iran likes to speak in general terms more than specifics. “Iran will respond to any attack on national security and territorial integrity in the strongest possible way.”

Iran is also backing Iraq in its complaints against Israel in international forums. This shows how Iran is acting diplomatically to try to isolate and condemn Israel while also preparing a possible military response. Iranian state media said on November 4 that the US is afraid of an Iranian “retaliatory” operation. This is evidence that Iran believes it achieves results via saber-rattling.

There are other Iranian moves at hand apparently. An article in Iranian state media IRNA has proposed increasing the range of Iran’s missiles. This apparently suggests Iran will increase the range of the missiles to target Europe. The article, which has state backing, said, “The reality is that confronting the recent approaches of the European Union members, which pose a threat to Iran, leaves no choice but to alter the defense doctrine.

The Islamic Republic of Iran does not condone the invasion of other countries, but it firmly believes in maintaining its territorial integrity and will not allow any country to violate this principle. Investigating ways to enhance missile deterrence and improve missile range can be included in the agenda of Iranian officials.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Hossein Salami's comments

In yet another recent statement, the head of the IRGC, Hossein Salami, discussed how Iran was “equipped” with all the means to strike at Israel. “we warn the number one enemy of the Iranian nation and the rabid dog of that terrorist and criminal Zionist regime, the Islamic resistance of the region, by the grace of God and with the help of the courage of the Mujahideen and faithful warriors who have the upper hand in the field of current developments.”

Salami went on to say that “they [Iran and its allies] will give a tooth-breaking response to the evil front, and in this way, the resistance front and Islamic Iran will equip themselves with everything necessary to confront and triumphantly overcome the enemy, and in this holy way, they will not be afraid of the threats and killings of the evil people who rule Washington and Tel Aviv.”

The overall context of the statements is that Iran is seeking to hold the region hostage via its threats. It likes the attention and having the ball in its court to attack at a time and place of its choosing.