'Moral darkness has fallen on Israel', Gallant says

A "moral darkness" has fallen on Israel due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to exempt haredim from IDF service, unwillingness to go through with a hostage deal, and form a National Commission of Inquiry, outgoing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in an impassioned speech on Tuesday night, hours after being told that he was being removed from his position.

Gallant, speaking from the Kirya in Tel Aviv, said that "in times of darkness, one navigates according to a compass," indicating that Netanyahu was not doing so.

Gallant said that he was being fired for three reasons. The first was his opposition to a "corrupt" bill being promoted by the prime minister to exempt haredim from IDF service. Gallant said that the exemption was unacceptable when taking into account the security challenges Israel will face in coming years.

He referred to the daycare bill, stating, "We must not allow a discriminatory and corrupt law to pass in the Knesset and exempt tens of thousands from bearing the burden.

The second was a hostage deal, which Gallant said was "possible" albeit with "some painful compromises," but that the IDF would be able to cope with. Gallant added that abandoning the hostages would be a "mark of Cain" on Israeli society and that the remaining living hostages must be returned.

The third issue was Netanyahu’s unwillingness to form a National Commission of Inquiry for the events of October 7, which Gallant argued was necessary in order to enable the truth to "see the light of day."

He concluded his speech by physically saluting the IDF soldiers, wounded soldiers, and families of hostages and of soldiers who were killed in action.