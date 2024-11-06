Michael Levy, brother of hostage Or Levy, doesn't hate Palestinians: 'I just want my brother back'

Michael Levy spoke to The Media Line 10 months ago and again four months ago about his brother, Or Levy, whom Hamas kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023. Michael could not have imagined the ordeal would extend for over a year. Now, he expresses deep concern that Or is being forgotten by the world, which he fears has grown desensitized to the plight of the hostages.

While Israeli government and IDF officials report significant advances against Hamas in Gaza, families of the 101 remaining hostages struggle with the exhausting limbo of uncertainty. Despite having no updates on Or’s condition, Michael and his family continue to hold onto hope.

TML: Michael, could you reintroduce yourself and tell us about your brother?

Michael Levy: Sure. I’m Michael Levy, the eldest of three brothers. Or is the youngest. I’m 41, a father of three daughters, and I live in Ganei Tikva. Or is 33, and his wife, Eynav, was 32 when she was killed during the Nova party.

TML: Since we last spoke, have you had any updates about Or’s situation? Or Levy (credit: Courtesy)

Michael Levy: In June, we released a video showing Or in the back of a pickup truck with three other hostages, including Hersh Goldberg, who was later executed. We know from the video that Or was alive and mostly unharmed at that time—he had some scratches, but nothing severe. The IDF still believes he’s alive, but we’ve had no new information or evidence since.

I’ve traveled extensively to raise awareness about his case—I’ve been on 15 delegations since February, including five trips to the US. I’ve spoken to leaders, diplomats, and the media worldwide. Everyone offers support and promises to help, but we need action now, not just words.

TML: Have you received any news from freed hostages or other updates on his well-being?

Michael Levy: No, unfortunately. The IDF believes he’s alive, and we have no reason to think otherwise. But after more than a year, even the strongest person would struggle. Freed hostages reported having barely enough food and water, no fresh air, and being confined in cramped spaces. Some even had to drink seawater.

Or is almost 6 foot 3 inches, about 1.9 meters, and I can’t imagine what it must be like for him in those tunnels. We also know that he saw his wife being murdered, which is something that would be very traumatizing in itself. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

TML: How is Or’s son coping without his father and mother?

Michael Levy: Almog celebrated his third birthday without his parents. My other brother is caring for him now, but it’s heartbreaking. He misses them. He cries when he looks at their pictures, and just last week, he told my brother that his dad had taught him to ride his scooter. He was only two when it all happened, but he remembers, which breaks my heart. He cries when he sees other kids picked up by their parents at kindergarten. It’s tough to see a child going through that kind of pain.

TML: Do you feel the world has forgotten about the hostages?

Michael Levy: Maybe Or hasn’t been entirely forgotten, but the urgency has faded. The hostages are still there, but it doesn’t draw the same attention. The world needs to see this isn’t just an Israeli issue. Hamas and Iran have openly threatened cities like New York, London, and Paris. The global community must take a stand.

TML: Do you think Israel’s military operations are conflicting with the possibility of a deal?

Michael Levy: I see these as connected goals. History shows that military pressure is the only way to bring Hamas to negotiate. When the hostages are released, this war should end. I believe their release is the path to peace.

TML: Should Israel consider releasing violent prisoners in exchange for hostages, even if the price is high?

Michael Levy: Yes. The IDF has assured us they can manage the risks of releasing these prisoners. But this isn’t about material things—it’s about human lives and families. Israel has an unwritten contract to bring everyone home. If we abandon that, our nation will be forever changed.

TML: Do you feel hope for the future, or has the situation become too heavy?

Michael Levy: I still believe my brother will return, but it’s harder with each day. My life is still frozen on October 7, 2023. My family barely sees me, and I can’t move forward until Or is back.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about human beings—people with dreams and hopes who want to live in peace. Almog is a three-year-old boy who just wants his dad. I don’t hate anyone, not Palestinians or anyone else. I just want my brother back. Freeing the hostages is the first step toward peace.

TML: Thank you, Michael. It’s been an honor speaking with you.