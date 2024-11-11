Sa'ar debuts as foreign minister with focus on Iran

“The most important issue for the future of this region and the security of the State of Israel is to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons,” Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said at a Monday press conference at an Israel Bonds event headlined by Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Dannon.

“I am sure that we will be able to work together with the US to stabilize the region and to secure its future,” he continued.

According to Sa’ar, preventing a nuclear Iran is currently “the most important issue from the point of view of the State of Israel, and all administrations in the United States.”

“There is some progress in the attempts to reach a settlement in Lebanon,” Sa’ar said, “We are working with the Americans on the issue.”

Sa'ar explained that a settlement can only be reached when Hezbollah exists north of the Litani River, and with no ability to re-arm itself in any way.

“We want to bring our citizens home safely. I hope that the change in the balance of power in Lebanon will bring Lebanon into a new era, but that is not our role,” he continued, “Lebanon belongs to the citizens of Lebanon, not to Iran.”

Sa’ar maintained that Israel’s responsibility is to the people of Israel, saying, “The international community can guarantee the future of Lebanon as a free country, as a sovereign country, not as an extension of Iran.”

When asked whether he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, Sa’ar answered, "In one word: no."

“The establishment of a Palestinian state today is the establishment of a Hamas state,” he clarified, “We saw that it took a year after we withdrew from the Gaza Strip for Hamas to take control of Gaza. We do not want this to happen in Judea and Samaria. That's why I don't think this position is realistic, and we have to be realistic.”

The Amsterdam pogrom

Regarding the pogrom in Amsterdam that took place last week, Sa'ar criticized Netherlands police, saying it took too long to restore order and that no significant arrests have been made.

“We, for our part, offered the Dutch government and the mayor of Amsterdam to assist in collecting evidence and collecting testimonies from Israeli citizens who returned to Israel, and they accepted our offer,” he said. “In the coming days, we will have to find a way to implement this.”