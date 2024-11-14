National Security Ministry, ILA approves demolition of mosque, homes in unrecognized Bedouin town

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir approved plans to demolish a mosque and other structures deemed illegal by the ministry in the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran in the Negev, his office and the Israel Lands Authority (ILA) announced on Thursday morning.

After completing preparations, large police forces, including Border Police soldiers, began demolitions on Thursday morning.

Ben-Gvir said, "I commend the Southern District of the Israel Police, led by Commissioner Amir Cohen, for the operation to demolish illegal homes in the Bedouin settlement of Umm al-Hiran in the Negev."

"My policy is clear: we will not allow illegal construction and land takeovers, and we will act with all necessary means to enforce the law."

"Every illegal home has one fate - demolition. I am proud to lead a strong policy of demolishing illegal homes in the Negev; this is the only way to restore governance and sovereignty over the Negev, which has been neglected for many years," Ben-Gvir said. A view of the home demolitions in the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran in the Negev, November 14, 2024. (credit: National Security Ministry and the Israel Lands Authority )

The plan was approved by Southern District Commissioner Amir Cohen and Deputy Commissioner Effi Shimon.

Attempts for dialogue

Attempts were made to engage in dialogue with the building owners to reach a compromise, but some were rejected, Ben-Gvir's office wrote.

In recent days, various self-demolitions of structures in the village have been carried out to avoid the imposition of evacuation and demolition costs by enforcement bodies.

The statement noted that since the beginning of 2024, under Ben-Gvir's policy, there has been a 400% increase in the issuance of demolition orders for illegal homes in the Negev, built on state land.