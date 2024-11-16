Police commissioner holds situational assessment following four crime-related deaths in Arab cities

Police Commissioner Daniel Levi held a special situational assessment on Saturday morning following a series of violent murders in Arab communities. The commissioner directed additional reinforcements to address the surge in crime.

During the briefing, senior command staff provided updates on the investigations into four separate incidents that occurred in Rahat, Ar'ara, Lod, and Kafr Qara.

Commissioner Dani Levi also met with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to discuss developments and operational measures, the police announced Saturday afternoon.

Central district investigative units have been leading the investigations, which began immediately after the incidents. The teams have been gathering forensic evidence, locating suspects, and advancing the cases. So far, operational efforts have resulted in the seizure of weapons and other materials used in the shootings, as well as the arrest of nine suspects.

Additionally, the commissioner instructed the implementation of controlled entry and exit checkpoints in communities to enhance residents' security and continue enforcement against crime. Israeli Border Police force members patrol near the entrances to the Arab-Jewish town of Lod, Israel May 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)

Murders in Arab cities

On Friday, Fakhri Abu Madighem, 25, was stabbed in Rahat; Muhammad Yahya, 30, was shot in Kafr Qara; Louay Sheikh Youssef, 25, was shot in Lod; and Faraj Abu Arar, in his twenties, was shot in Ar’ara in the Negev, according to the Abraham Initiatives.

Since the beginning of 2024, 209 Arabs have been killed in crime-related incidents, including 18 women, 201 Israeli citizens, and nine residents. In the same period in 2023, there were 214 victims.