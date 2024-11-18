New education initiative will teach students Druze history in Israel

The Israeli Education Ministry plans to introduce a new junior high school course that focuses on the history of the Druze community in Israel.

The course titled "Druze Society: History, Heritage, and Culture" is designed for grades 7-9, aiming to help younger generations gain a deeper understanding of the Druze community's history, traditions, and partnership with the State of Israel.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch stated, “Israel’s rich societal mosaic is a cornerstone of our national strength. The bond shared with our Druze brothers is a pivotal chapter in Israel’s collective story."

"Today, more than ever, it is essential to fortify this partnership and enrich Israeli students’ understanding of Druze society's unique and invaluable heritage. Every community contributes distinctive hues to the broader Israeli picture, and we are grateful for the Druze community’s courageous commitment to Israel," he concluded

The curriculum will examine the historical context of the Druze people and their connection to Israel, both before and after the establishment of the state. Israel has the world's third-largest Druze population, after Syria and Lebanon.

Cultural and historical appreciation

Additional topics include Druze cultural and religious traditions, societal development, values, holidays, and ceremonies, as well as a focus on the integration of Druze community members into the IDF and their contributions to Israel’s security.

The Education Ministry aims for students to develop an appreciation for Druze heritage through this initiative. The program is designed to help them recognize key events that have shaped the Druze identity. Additionally, it promotes inter-communal understanding, respect for Druze traditions, and the skills needed to engage in meaningful dialogue while embracing diverse perspectives.

Students will have opportunities to meet members of the Druze community and participate in guided tours of different Druze towns across Israel.