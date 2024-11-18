Israel celebrates 90 years of Weizmann Institute, launches new school of medicine

On Thursday, a landmark event was held at the President's Residence in Jerusalem to mark 90 years since the founding of the Weizmann Institute of Science and to celebrate the establishment of its new medical school.

President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog hosted the gathering, which was attended by a distinguished array of guests, including Professor Alon Chen, President of the Weizmann Institute; Shimshon Harel, Chair of the Institute; and Professor Yitzhak Swary, Chair of the Allied Group, whose philanthropic arm spearheaded a substantial donation to fund the school's creation. Prof Itzhak Swary (left), President Isaac Herzog (center), and Prof Alon Chen (right). (Credit: HAIM TZACH)

Members of the international Board of Governors of the Institute and the Miriam and Aaron Gutwirth Foundation trustees, after whom the school will be named, were also present. President Herzog spoke warmly of his longstanding personal and familial ties to the Weizmann Institute, praising its global reputation for excellence in research and innovation.

He lauded the initiative to establish the new medical school and expressed confidence that it would train future doctors and researchers who would elevate healthcare standards in Israel and beyond.

Professor Alon Chen highlighted the Institute's illustrious history and its current role at the forefront of international research and development. He emphasized that establishing the new medical school is a testament to the Institute's commitment to advancing science and medicine. President Herzog spoke warmly of his longstanding personal and familial ties to the Weizmann Institute. (Credit: HAIM TZACH)

Benjamin Zucker, a trustee of the Miriam and Aaron Gutwirth Foundation, delivered remarks on behalf of the Allied Group, which contributed an extraordinary donation of over 400 million shekels to fund the school. Zucker described Allied as more than a leading Israeli business conglomerate, characterizing it as a "Zionist enterprise" committed to philanthropy and strengthening Israeli society.

“The Miriam and Aaron Gutwirth School of Medicine will be managed under a unique model aimed at fostering groundbreaking medical advancements of the highest quality,” Zucker stated. "Students holding bachelor’s or advanced degrees will graduate as doctor-researchers, equipped with access to the vast resources and databases of the Weizmann Institute. We hope to significantly improve healthcare both through clinical practice and innovative research.”

He outlined the school’s mission to develop new diagnostic tools, medicines, and medical devices. “Our graduates will stand at the forefront of medical innovation,” Zucker said, adding that the Weizmann model seamlessly integrates research and its practical applications, paving the way for its adoption in other fields.

Zucker also acknowledged the challenging times Israel is facing amid conflict and loss, describing the event as a beacon of hope. “The Weizmann Institute and the new medical school symbolize resilience and the pursuit of knowledge. They reinforce Israel’s position as a global leader in research and science, working for the benefit of humanity.”

The evening concluded with optimism, underscoring the role of science and education as catalysts for progress and unity. The Weizmann Institute’s new medical school promises to shape the next generation of leaders in medicine, driving innovation and enhancing the quality of healthcare worldwide.