Cyber Authority warns of Iranian hackers attempting to breach Israeli orgs

Received a tourism campaign? Beware - it's likely an Iranian attack: The Israeli Cyber Authority warns of a hacker group attempting to infiltrate computer networks, spy, and primarily target organizations.

In this attack, the Iranian hacker group sent an email titled "Israel's International Tourism Program," encouraging recipients to click on a link that launches a "phishing" attack aimed at infiltrating organizational computer networks, spying, and taking control.

The group, MuddyWater, operates primarily in the Middle East and Israel. Their activity focuses on cyber espionage and targeted campaigns.

The group has been operating under the Iranian Cyber Authority (MOIS) since 2017. Their operations target strategically significant objectives, utilizing advanced technologies for computer network espionage.

The group typically deploys harmful software (malware) using advanced techniques to identify and remotely infiltrate computer networks. The group attempts to conduct malicious activities, including information gathering, computer system control, and, as mentioned - espionage. People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Exercise caution

The Cyber Authority called on organizations tonight to neutralize the suspicious email in all security systems and again urges the public to avoid clicking on links in SMS messages, WhatsApp, and email.