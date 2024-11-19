Tel Aviv currency-for-compost initiative brings home commendation from the Future Green City World

A Tel Aviv-based green project that combines urban sustainability and community engagement was awarded a Certificate of Merit in the AIPH World Green City Awards 2024 in the Netherlands, the Tel Aviv Global & Tourism office announced on Sunday.

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) awarded seven cities the certificates, which were formally presented in late September at the Future Green City World Congress in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

According to the AIPH, the awards recognize cities that demonstrate “innovative and impressive approaches to urban greening and green city design with the potential for wider replicability and uptake. "

The Tel Aviv initiative rewards residents with a green currency, “Lira Shapira,” which is accepted at community centers and specific local businesses and can be used to purchase fresh vegetables grown at the Tel Chubez Agricultural Farm.

One Lira—the equivalent of one shekel—is given for each kilogram of organic waste that is separated and processed. The Tel Chubez Agricultural Farm and the Lira Shapira initiative were awarded a commendation at the Future Green City World Congress held in Utrecht, Netherlands. (credit: Lira Shapira, Green Local Currency)

Ruth Molcho, who represented Lira Shapira at the congress, told the municipality office, "Receiving this award was especially moving, as we realized that our small initiative at the Shapira neighborhood was gaining global recognition."

Tel Chubez

The agricultural farm—created about three years ago—sits on once-vacant city land in the Shapira neighborhood and focuses on growing seasonal local species, the municipality office noted.

The farm contains more than 60 fruit trees and wildflowers, creating an ecological system and habitat for birds and insects.

Tel Chubez is maintained by city employees, Lira Shapira NGO and volunteers, and hosts courses and training sessions.

Tim Briercliffe, the secretary general of AIPH, congratulated the certificate recipients. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“The Green City space is certainly an exciting one to be in at the moment,” Briercliffe said. “It is encouraging to see how many cities are taking tangible action for plants, for nature, and for people.”