Idan Raichel creates song renewal in honor of hostage Sagi Dekel Chen

Idan Raichel released a renewal of his well-known song Yored Ha'Erev last Thursday in honor of Israeli hostage Sagi Dekel Chen, who considered the original rendition to be his favorite song.

The song is sung in collaboration with the graduates of the youth music village Bikurim, which was partially founded by hostage Chen. It is also part of the Tamari Project, a musical group that was founded after October 7.

Chen, aged 36, was kidnapped to Gaza from Kibbutz Nir Oz while protecting his family during the Hamas attacks.

While in captivity, his wife Avital gave birth to their third daughter, who had not yet met Chen. He has been held captive for over 400 days. Idan Raichel in signing renewal of Yored Ha'Erev for the return of Sagi Dekel Chen held in Hamas captivity. (credit: Courtesy)

The video opens with clips of Chen's daughters and Avital.

Avital describes how much she misses her husband, explaining that they have been together since she was 14 years old. Chen's favorite song, by Raichel, includes the lyrics, "I get lost every evening; this is nothing like when I imagined us growing older."

Lyrics take on new meaning

Avital explains in the video that those lyrics resonate with her deeply after Chen's kidnapping.

Raichel described how the lyrics changed for him since October 7 as well, saying, "Since the tragedy, nothing will ever be the way we imagined growing up, but it will be different. When they all return, we will try to revive allthe dreams."

Raichel made the renewal in collaboration with Bikurim, with "hopes and prayers for the speedy return of Sagi and all the hostages held captive in Gaza," the Tamari Project said.

Chen's brother, Itai, who is also the Tamari Project's manager, described his feelings regarding his brother's captivity and how the renewal of the song positively impacted him.

"To be honest, I also get lost every evening...trying to think, 'What else can we do?' Thank God that we have an amazing family and good friends who give us a bit of relief and healing," Idan explained.

"Thank God that one of these friends is also Idan Raichel," he added.

"Idan was the first to reach my mother in the hospital, the first to reach the broken Nir Oz community... and the first person I called when we wanted to dedicate a song to Sagi and Avital. He managed to give us a little smile back, and we managed to bring him back to the accordion a little," Itai said, referencing the accordion that Raichel plays throughout the song.