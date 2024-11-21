October 7 Civilian Inquiry Committee to publish initial findings on Tuesday

In response to reports of the government’s plan to establish its own political inquiry committee into the October 7 disaster, the Civil Inquiry Committee (unofficial civilian probe) announced on Thursday that it would release its preliminary findings this coming Tuesday.

According to the reports, establishing a government inquiry would bar other bodies, including the Civil Inquiry Committee, from committing their own investigations.

Also, on Thursday morning, the committee sent requests for responses to over 120 senior political and military officials as part of its preparation to publish a comprehensive and highly critical report.

Among those approached are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and leaders of Israel’s security agencies, including Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar. Former prime ministers Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, as well as Transportation Minister Miri Regev, have also been asked to respond.

Other key figures include former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, National Security Council Chief Tzachi Hanegbi, and former IDF Intelligence Chief Aharon Haliva. Senior military personnel from the Southern Command and Gaza Division, former Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai and former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen, were likewise contacted. A DESTROYED house after Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri and other communities on October 7: While most US Jews had some knowledge of these places, many will now never forget them. (credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)

The list extends to National Security Council Chief Yaakov Amidror, former Defense Ministers Benny Gantz and Moshe “Bogie” Ya’alon, and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.

Reconsider the decision

Ofer Rosenbaum, chairman of the committee secretariat, stated, “We call on elected officials to reconsider their decision to form a political inquiry committee and to respond to the numerous claims presented to the Civil Inquiry Committee.”

The Civil Inquiry Committee, formed at the initiative of bereaved families of the October 7 massacre, emphasized that its findings address critical decisions that led to the devastating Hamas attack and examine how state systems managed the crisis on October 7.