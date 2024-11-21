The Hague: A theater of hypocrisy and moral collapse - opinion

The State of Israel was born in the crucible of struggle, and that struggle has never truly ended. From its earliest days, Israel sought not only to be strong but to uphold a moral standard.

Time and again, Israel has played by the rules, even as its enemies trampled them underfoot, hoping that the world would recognize its commitment to justice and law.

But history's lesson is clear: the world does not reward morality; it exploits it. The International Criminal Court in The Hague, instead of standing as a bastion of justice, has devolved into a stage for hypocrisy and cowardice.

Rather than confronting real crimes by tyrants and terrorists, it targets those who dare to defend themselves. Israel’s moral commitment remains unwavering, but we have learned that we cannot expect fairness from those who lack the courage to stand for what is right.

October 7: When the victim becomes the accused

On October 7, 2023, the masks were ripped away. In full view of the world, Hamas revealed its true nature: over 1,200 Israelis were murdered in unspeakable atrocities. Children were burned alive, women were raped and dragged through the streets, and infants were slaughtered in front of their families. The October 7, 2023 Memorial Trail, at the Re'im Recreation Site in Be'eri Forest (credit: KKL-JNF PHOTO ARCHIVE)

In any normal world, such horrors would have awakened the conscience of humanity, leading to an unequivocal cry of “Never again!” Yet, instead of condemning the perpetrators, the International Criminal Court chose to blame the victims. The state that defended its citizens against barbarism is absurdly portrayed as the one standing trial.

No more Mr. Nice Guy – Israel as the defender of the free world

The State of Israel has nothing to prove. It is not our role to seek approval from those who shirk their responsibility to fight terror. The ICC and much of the international community have lost their integrity. They sell out fundamental values of freedom and human rights to appease terror regimes and avoid real confrontation.

Israel operates under the strictest moral standards and follows international law to the letter—not to please the hypocritical judgment of others but because of our own commitment to justice. No army in history has gone to such lengths to minimize harm to civilians during conflict—even when fighting an enemy that hides behind human shields. This makes the hypocrisy of institutions like the ICC even more glaring.

Israel’s message must be clear: We will no longer concern ourselves with the approval of those who lack the courage to stand for truth. We will uphold international law and our moral standards, not because of what others think, but because of who we are.

The people of Israel: The savior of the free world

Throughout history, the Jewish people have stood alone against the forces of evil. From ancient empires that sought to crush us to the horrors of the Nazis and now against the jihadist terror that threatens us all.

The free world may not admit it, but Israel fights not only for itself—it defends the very values that the West has forgotten how to protect. As the only democracy in the Middle East, Israel shoulders the burden of safeguarding liberty and human dignity, while Western nations surrender to fear and convenience.

The bottom line: We will not back down

The Hague can issue as many warrants as possible, but it will not dictate our future. Those who defend themselves against cruel and relentless enemies need not apologize.

Israel was born to lead, not to follow. It stands as the bulwark of the free world. And we will continue to strike terror, defend our citizens, and prevail—because without Israel, the free world doesn’t stand a chance.