Health Ministry issues water safety advisories for various areas of Israel

The Health Ministry issued several water safety advisories for various areas of Israel on Wednesday.

Citizens are advised against swimming at many beaches in the center of the country due to "abnormal bacterial levels" found in seawater, the ministry said.

The advisory pertains to the following beaches: Gordon, Bograshov, Tzuk North, Tel Baruch North, Nordau, Geula, Givat Aliya, Nof Yam, HaSharon, Zebulun, and Arcadia. Israel Air Force Fly-By on Bograshov Beach (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Moshav Ramot water boil advisory

Earlier on Wednesday, Moshav Ramot near the Sea of Galilee was placed under a water boil advisory for all drinking and cooking water after "abnormal water test results," according to the ministry.

The ministry said that all water for hygiene and sanitary purposes could be used normally and that it was investigating the incident.

The advisory will remain in effect until the ministry makes any updates.