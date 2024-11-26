Sara Netanyahu demands recognition as flare attack victim despite not being home

Sara Netanyahu’s lawyer has asked the court to recognize the prime minister’s wife as a victim of a naval flare attack in the investigation into the shooting at the prime minister’s home in Caesarea.

She was not present at the time of the incident.

In his appeal to the court, Uriel Nizri, the family’s lawyer, claimed that Sara is entitled to the status of a victim of a crime per the provisions of the Victims of Crime Rights Law.

Four suspects, including Brig.-Gen. (res.) Ofer Doron, were arrested in the case earlier in November.

According to the police, they had been conducting patrols and gathering intelligence on the house for several days before the incident.

They suspect that the four checked the security arrangements around the private house, including the security system and cameras, to see if Netanyahu was there, where the cameras had blind spots, and to look for routes where the security cameras would not record them.

Attack involved misused emergency flares

Israel Police additionally stated that the suspects parked their vehicles in the area and walked until they reached a point 200 meters from it, from which they launched the fireworks.

“It is important to emphasize that this flare is supposed to be fired in an emergency when you are at sea, and according to safety instructions, it must be fired towards the sky, knowing that it will fall into the sea, all because its combustion is very powerful,” sources familiar with the details of the investigation told Maariv.

Nizri claimed that the attack constituted a terrorist act to harm the state and democracy, Ynet reported.