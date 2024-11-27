Biden administration pushes Gaza hostage deal as transition looms, Hochstein says

President Joe Biden is refusing to allow the 101 remaining hostages to stay in the tunnels or other horrible conditions in Gaza for two more months just because the US government is in a transition period, Special Envoy Amos Hochstein said in a call on Wednesday with members of the US Jewish community.

Hochstein, who spearheaded the negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, detailed the ceasefire agreement and explained how the truce makes way for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In recent days, Hochstein, along with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, revealed they've briefed their incoming Trump administration counterparts on the status of the negotiations.

"We're not going to wait, and I don't think it's right for any of the families to tell them, 'just tell your relatives in these horrible conditions to risk death every day and torture, just because we have to wait for a new team to come in," Hochstein said. "We are in touch with President-elect Trump's team...so we're going to do whatever we can to leverage [the deal]."

Hochstein said "everyone blames the Israelis on everything" but Hamas has not come to the negotiating table in good faith for months.

However, Hochstein noted, Hamas woke up on Wednesday morning to Hezbollah cutting a deal and ending the conflict on the northern front.

Israel faces single-front conflict as Lebanon ceasefire takes hold

"Israel is now not distracted by two fronts," he explained. "It is fighting a one front border, and there's no cavalry coming from the north anymore for Hamas."

Iran supported the ceasefire deal in Lebanon which means Tehran knew there was a de-linkage of the Lebanon front and Gaza front, he said.

Hochstein alluded to misconceptions of the Lebanese ceasefire, emphasizing the agreement is a permanent -- not temporary -- cessation of hostilities.

He also reassured the Jewish community that Hezbollah is aware of its obligations under the agreement.

Hochstein gave examples of what could be considered a violation under the deal, saying it could be the building of a tunnel south of the Litani River, civilians allowing Hezbollah weaponry to be built in their homes or the rebuilding of terrorist weapons factories.

Hochstein ended the call with praise for Biden's lifelong commitment to Israel and the Jewish people, and a subtle dig at Trump.

Having a good standing with other countries is as important as what the president does directly for Israel, according to Hochstein, and the US needs a president who can convince other countries not to ambondon or boycott Israel.

"You can only do that if the president has standing with the rest of the world," Hochstein said. "Joe Biden has that standing with the rest of the world. He has that credibility, so he can call presidents of countries and say...don't do this. Stop what you're trying to do."