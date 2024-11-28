Netanyahu’s lawyer requests court hearing on security arrangements during PM’s testimony

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attorney in his ongoing criminal trials, Adv. Amit Hadad requested in a court filing on Thursday that the court hold a hearing over the security arrangements expected during the prime minister’s testimony, which is set to begin on December 10.

The Jerusalem District Court bench on Wednesday ordered court management and the Shin Bet to procure by December 2 a report on the expected security arrangements. Hadad has reportedly expressed concern that the prime minister’s testimony, which is expected to be held three times a week at the same location, could jeopardize the prime minister’s safety.

The request came after the bench on Tuesday, which agreed to delay Netanyahu’s testimony from December 2 to December 10 but indicated that there would be no additional delays, as the prime minister’s testimony has already been delayed for months.

The prosecution on Monday addressed the manner of the prime minister’s testimony regarding security arrangements. Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara attends a Constitution, Law and Justice Committee in Jerusalem, on November 18, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“After the attorney-general’s consultation with the Shin Bet [Israel Security Agency], who had initial contact with the courts' administration, several possible frameworks could be proposed to ensure proper and continuous trial proceedings, considering the PM’s security needs,” the prosecution wrote.

Netanyahu faces bribery, fraud charges

According to an investigation conducted by Walla, this refers to secure courtrooms where the prime minister can testify, specifically at the Tel Aviv District Court and Supreme Court, not the Jerusalem District Court.

Meanwhile, High Court Judge Ruth Ronen ruled on Monday that Netanyahu and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara must submit their positions prior to his testimony regarding petitions requesting Netanyahu be declared incapacitated for the duration of his testimony.

The prime minister is standing trial for three cases of fraud and breach of trust and one case of bribery. In the first case, known as Case 1000, he is suspected of providing regulatory and other benefits to billionaire Arnon Milchan after receiving hundreds of thousands of shekels worth of expensive cigars and champagne, alongside other gifts.

In the second case, known as Case 2000, Netanyahu is suspected of proposing a deal to Yediot Aharonot owner Arnon (Noni) Mozes, whereby he would target Yediot’s main competitor, Israel Hayom, in exchange for positive coverage.

In the third case, known as Case 4000, Netanyahu is suspected of providing Shaul Elovitch, a major shareholder of a number of communications and media companies, including Bezek, with regulatory benefits in exchange for positive coverage from Walla, which Elovitch also owned. In this case, Netanyahu was indicted for bribery on top of fraud and breach of trust.