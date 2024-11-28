Released Gaza captive Mia Schem engaged to childhood friend in Caesarea proposal

Last year, Mia Schem was released as part of the hostage release deal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Mia Schem, 21, reunites with her family following her release after being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, in this undated handout image, obtained by Reuters on December 1, 2023. (photo credit: Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters)
Released hostage Mia Schem, 22, is marking a year since her release from captivity with a new life chapter: an engagement to a childhood friend.

Schem and her partner Hassan, 24, a long-time figure in her life, enjoyed an outing to Caesarea where Hassan got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage. 

Schem accepted and shared news of her engagement.

Last August, she posed in an Israeli designer's wedding dress campaign, openly displaying her scars from being shot on October 7 at the Re'im site where she was abducted.

Schem set free

Schem was released in the first round of hostage releases in November. She addressed the press outside of the UNSC with Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon. Both heavily criticized the UN's response regarding the hostages.

Mia Schem is seen in a dress made by Alon Livne, first worn by Eden Golan at Eurovision 2024. (credit: Albina Kollen)
Mia Schem is seen in a dress made by Alon Livne, first worn by Eden Golan at Eurovision 2024. (credit: Albina Kollen)

"I stand here to echo the cries of the 101 hostages who have been in hell for over a year. Look at me! I am proof that they can still be saved!" she said. "In this moment, 60 meters underground with no air, no light, no hope, my friends are still being held by monsters.

"My heart is still with them, captive in Gaza. I stand here and demand that you bring all of them home now!"



