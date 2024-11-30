'Soon...': Hamas publishes teaser video with unidentifiable male hostage

Hamas published a teaser hostage video entitled "Soon...Time is running out" on the Telegram channel of its military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, on Saturday.

In the video, a message appears in Hebrew, English, and Arabic, repeating the wording of the title and accompanied by eerie music.

The video then switches to footage of an unidentified male, presumably an Israeli hostage, covering his face with his hands and crying.

The Hostages Families Forum has yet to comment on the video or allow the media to publish it at this time.

This is a developing story.