Ben-Gvir initiates policy to regulate 'unreasonable' level of mosque noise

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has led a new policy to stop "unreasonable" loud noise from mosques and other sources, the National Security Ministry announced on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the policy will be aimed at stopping "unreasonable noise from mosques and other sources that have become a nuisance for Israeli residents."

The topic of regulating mosque speakers has been highly controversial and debated in Israel for years.

The Security Ministry added that during discussions regarding the new policy, it was noted that many Western and Arab countries regulate noise and "have extensive legislation on the matter—only in Israel has the issue been neglected."

"Prayer is a fundamental right but cannot come at the expense of the quality of life of residents who suffer from unbearable noise. For decades, this issue has been ignored. Now, the minister [Ben-Gvir], together with [Environmental Protection Minister] Idit Silman, is determined to improve the situation for the benefit of all residents, Jews and Arabs alike," the National Security Ministry added. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives for a court hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, on September 11, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

There have been mixed reactions to the new policy initiative, according to a Saturday N12 News report, which added that Ben-Gvir also has stated his intention to pursue political avenues that would increase fines in cases of noise violations.

Fanning the flames?

"This is another provocation by Ben-Gvir," municipal officials in mixed Arab-Israel cities reportedly told N12. They also allegedly said that the move could lead to riots and warned to be cautious when addressing the topic to avoid escalations.

MK Gilad Kariv also reportedly criticized the initiative and claimed that Ben-Gvir "endangers the State of Israel" as well as "those who formed a political alliance with him."

MK Ahmad Tibi, head of the Ta'al party, reportedly said that Ben-Gvir was "fanning the flames and igniting tensions on a religious basis."

"Exploiting the wartime atmosphere to oppress the Arab public has continued since the beginning of the war, with Ben-Gvir building his political base on hatred and persecution of Arabs—this time targeting the muezzin and mosques," Tibi added.