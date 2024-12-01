Father accused of sexual abuse of daughter, dealing in child pornography

The man was accused of dealing his daughter's photos in order to receive more child pornography.

By EVE YOUNG
A 35-year-old father was indicted for committing indecent acts against his 7-year-old daughter and distributing naked pictures of her, Israeli media reported Sunday.

The man was also accused of being in possession of hundreds of files of child pornography and of dealing in his daughter's photos in order to receive pictures of other minors, including children and toddlers.

Some of these photos depicted children who were being severely sexually abused, Israeli media reported.

Investigation also in Europe: Telegram (credit: REUTERS)
Details of the case

According to the indictment, filled to the Beersheba District Court, the man used a Telegram bot to edit photos of his daughter to make her appear to be naked. He is also accused of taking a picture of his daughter's genitals while she was sleeping. 

The prosecution will ask to extend the man's arrest until legal proceedings against him end, Israeli media said.



