Omer Neutra's parents issue grief-stricken plea for action from Israeli, US governments

Orna and Ronen Neutra released their first statement on Monday afternoon, less than 12 hours after learning that Hamas killed their son Omer on October 7 before taking his body hostage in Gaza.

"Over the past 423 days — nearly 14 months — we have been working non-stop doing anything and everything possible to bring Omer home alive," Omer's parents wrote.

"It was an unimaginable nightmare to be acting based on the hope that he was alive, despite having little information or signs of life since he was seen on video being taken on October 7."

Orna and Ronen said their beloved son was a natural leader "who made others around him better with his warmth and ability to engage and encourage others to be their best."

The Neutras wrote that Omer was deeply committed to both the people and land of Israel and immigrated to Israel out of that same deep commitment.

Long Island born and raised

Omer, who was born and raised on Long Island, New York, enlisted in the IDF following a gap year program in Israel after initially planning to return to the US to attend college.

"On the morning of Simchat Torah — October 7th — he and his team were the first in the line of fire — operating in an isolated, disabled tank — while attempting to defend the border and protect the local residents and workers under siege," Orna and Ronen said. "We are so proud of how Omer fought to the end."

Omer's parents said they're grateful their son "embraced and lived his life in line with the values on which we raised him" to protect the sanctity of life and understand their commitment to one another.

"But we never imagined in our worst nightmares that we would find ourselves spending this time continuing to fight for him in this way," they said.

"In the 423 days since October 7, we expected our leaders to demonstrate the same courage displayed so bravely by Omer and rise to the occasion on behalf of those who were killed and kidnapped, just as our beloved Omer showed until the very end," the Neutras wrote.

While Orna and Ronen said they appreciate the support received from their communities in New York, Israel and around the world, the feeling on Monday was very difficult.

"The grief is heavy," they said. "Sadly, time has run out to bring Omer home alive and words alone have no power to comfort."

Leadership will only be revealed in actions and results going forward, the Neutras wrote.

"We call upon the Israeli government to work with President Biden and President-elect Trump, to use all of their leverage and resources to return all 101 hostages — living and the deceased — to their families as soon as possible.”