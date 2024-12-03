IPS Chief Kobi Yaakobi named suspect in bribery and abuse of office probe

The senior Israel Prison Service (IPS) high-ranking officer who was detained for alleged crimes, including bribery, breach of trust, disclosure in breach of duty, and abuse of office, is the IPS chief, Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, Israeli media reported on Monday night.

Yaakobi previously served as the security advisor to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who criticized the accusation, as well as Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, saying that "a red line was crossed," The Jerusalem Post reported.

Initially, it was reported that a high-ranking official, who was close to the national security minister, was detained, along with several other officers, following an intense investigation. However, shortly after, Yaakobi’s name was cleared for publication as the suspect of the alleged crimes, Israeli media reported. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir asks the District Court in Jerusalem to bar the showing of an expose against him, November 10, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Adding to his previous remarks on the incident, Ben-Gvir described Yaakobi as a dedicated servant of the state who had received honors for acts of bravery, including rescuing people from fire. "As Commissioner, he has revolutionized the IPS, achieving governance and order within the organization."

Ben-Gvir slamming Attorney-General

According to Israeli media, he further attacked Baharav-Miara, stating she was "fabricating cases against someone due to their views and policies," which he points out that she "disapproved" of Commissioner Yaakobi’s views and policies.

"I give him my full backing and support," emphasized National Security Minister Ben-Gvir. He further criticized the decision to launch the investigation alongside other probes targeting senior police officers, calling it a "judicial coup."

He also accused the Attorney General and the State Attorney of using the Police Investigations Department to intimidate senior officers in the IPS and police force who are enforcing his policies and those of the right-wing government.