Israel, Argentina strengthen defense cooperation with strategic talks and joint initiatives

Newly appointed Defense Minister Israel Katz welcomed Argentina's Defense Minister Dr. Luis Alfonso Petri to Israel for an official visit aiming to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

During the visit, Katz highlighted Argentina's steadfast support for Israel throughout the Israel-Hamas War and proposed a multi-year program to enhance bilateral ties through strategic workshops and seminars across various fields of mutual interest.

Additionally, Dr. Petri spoke with Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Director General of Israel's Defense Ministry. Their dialogue addressed critical security concerns, focusing on Iran's destabilizing activities in both the Middle East and Latin America. According to the announcement, both sides emphasized the need for sustained cooperation to foster regional stability and security. Outgoing Israeli minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz attends a replacing ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on November 10, 2024. (credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Dr. Petri conveyed a message from Argentine President Dr. Javier Milei, reaffirming Argentina's strong support for Israel's right to self-defense. He described Israel's current struggle as "not only a national fight but the free world's collective battle against terrorism and civilization's stand against barbarism."

Strengthen strategic defense partnership

The visit was carefully coordinated by Argentine Ambassador to Israel Axel Wahnish and Israeli Ambassador to Argentina Eyal Sela, the announcement noted. They facilitated discussions that resulted in agreements to broaden defense cooperation.

According to the Defense Ministry’s announcement, key areas of focus discussed during the visit included joint projects in cyber defense, drones, border protection, satellite communications, and government-to-government contracts for light arms, munitions, and communication equipment.

The meetings reinforced both countries’s shared commitment to enhancing defense and security collaboration, reflecting their strong partnership and mutual dedication to addressing global and regional challenges. This visit served to further solidify the strategic alliance between Israel and Argentina, as emphasized in the announcement.