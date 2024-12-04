Kevin Spacey makes surprise trip to Israel, visits soldiers, sites of Oct. 7 massacre

American actor Kevin Spacey made a surprise trip to Israel on Friday, and visited the Gaza border communities, spoke to lone soldiers, and held a two-hour acting masterclass in Tel Aviv.

According to Ynet, Spacey was accompanied on his trip by Douglas Murray. Spacey reportedly paid a surprise visit to a lone solider named Ayala Levinstein, who is the daughter of one of his close friends.

Spacey also visited the site of the Nova music festival massacre. In videos published by Ynet, Spacey can be seen touring houses in Gaza border kibbutzim targeted during the October 7 massacre. Flash90 also published videos of Spacey at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Kevin Spacey visited Southern Israel during his tour, including Gaza-border areas and Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the most severely affected communities, which suffered severe losses in the Hamas October 7 attacks. Spacey was accompanied by British Author and Journalist Douglas… pic.twitter.com/ObgZUoIcZr — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 3, 2024

Israeli media also reported that Spacey visited wounded Israeli soldiers at Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer.

Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana, posted pictures of his meeting with Spacey, alongside a handwritten note from the actor in the Knesset guest book. The note reads: “For the people of Israel, My heart is filled with admiration and strength for your struggle. I will share the stories I have heard and what I have witnessed with my own eyes. With love, Kevin Spacey.”

“For the people of Israel, My heart is filled with admiration and strength for your struggle.I will share the stories I have heard and what I have witnessed with my own eyes.With love,Kevin Spacey”Thank you Kevin for standing by our people in our darkest time and for… pic.twitter.com/2I7OCZu8wX — Amir Ohana - אמיר אוחנה (@AmirOhana) December 3, 2024

The actor, who is known for his appearances in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects, and House of Cards, also gave a two-hour masterclass at the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio in Tel Aviv, according to Ynet.

Criminal charges

Footage shows the actor being met with a standing ovation, however, the studio's director, Nir Erez, said that two students chose to not attend on account of Spacey's historical sexual assault charges.

“I checked where things stand. I read that he was acquitted in court, though another trial is still pending," he told Ynet. "Despite my hesitations, I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and host the session. However, given the sensitivity surrounding Kevin Spacey, I laid out the facts for the students." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"I told them, ‘There are accusations against Spacey that he was acquitted of, but there are also new complaints against him. If anyone feels uncomfortable attending the master class, they are not obligated to participate.’ Two students chose not to attend, and of course, I respected their decision. If it weren’t for these issues, hosting a two-time Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning actor would be a huge privilege for us. Taking everything into account, I ultimately decided to host him, though I wasn’t entirely sure about the decision."

Spacey previously visited Israel in 2019.