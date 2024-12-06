ADL, Druze Religious Council launches leadership program for Druze in Israel

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), in collaboration with the Druze Religious Council and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, launched earlier this week a training program for Druze leaders in Israel, the ADL in Israel announced.

This week, the first of four sessions in the program took place, featuring the leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Muafak Tarif, and the CEO of the ADL in Israel, Carol Nuriel.

We're proud to announce the launch of @adlisrael's Druze Leadership Program - a groundbreaking initiative created in collaboration with KAS Israel and the Druze Religious Council.Thank you, Sheikh Muafeq Tarif, Head of the Druze Religious Council, for your partnership and your… pic.twitter.com/Rc0CX8fE99 — ADL (@ADL) December 4, 2024

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Tarif spoke about the challenges and aspirations for the Druze community.

He emphasized that "we are here to brainstorm with open hearts and eager minds on building a well-informed and integrated society. We strive to contribute not only on the battlefield but also in academia, employment, and education, becoming an essential part of Israel’s vibrant mosaic.

"It is important for you to know that the struggle for the country and its future is the struggle of all the citizens of the country, regardless of religion, race or gender. We all have responsibility for the character and future of the country," he added.

Justice and equality

Nuriel, said that "as an organization that works for justice and equality and to promote social cohesion, we at the Anti-Defamation League are proud to open today the program for male and female leaders in Druze society.

She further explained that the program is, "dedicated to supporting minority groups and fostering a unified Israeli society."