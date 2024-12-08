Search for missing Ofakim resident continues with no new leads

Searches have continued over the weekend for Ofakim resident Boris Shuster, 68, who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Shuster’s family told KAN that he was in excellent physical and mental health.

According to the family, Shuster enjoys visiting construction sites, goes for walks every day, and has been speaking about purchasing a house.

His son Benny, a Border Police officer, told KAN, "About 300 people are searching for him - volunteers, all rescue organizations, and my fellow fighters.”

"We are concentrating all searches at construction sites, both on foot and by vehicle, combined with drones. In addition, there were nearly a hundred dog handlers," he added.

Shuster's phone turned off on Thursday evening

Additionally, Benny noted that Shuster's phone signal stopped suddenly on Thursday. He was last seen on camera at 16:43, with his location tracking service sending a final transmission at 17:06 before he lost reception.

"We are very worried,” Shuster’s daughter-in-law, Shani, said.

“He doesn't have dementia, he didn't commit suicide, and he is completely lucid. Boris is a person who does exactly the same thing every day."

She continued saying, "After two hours, when he didn't return home, his wife tried to call, but the phone was disconnected. They've checked all relevant cameras, questioned all people, turned every stone in Ofakim and every house at construction sites to see if perhaps he fell somewhere. We don't even have a lead."