PA ordered to pay millions in compensation for imprisoning, torturing collaborators with Israel

Jerusalem District Court Judge Miriam Ilani issued five rulings earlier this week on a series of lawsuits filed by individuals who cooperated with Israel and who were imprisoned and tortured by the Palestinian Authority.

These rulings awarded the plaintiffs a total of NIS 8 million in compensation.

The rulings describe severe cases of torture endured by the plaintiffs, including serious physical injuries, sleep deprivation, and psychological abuse.

In the rulings, Judge Ilani wrote, "The Palestinian Authority is responsible for the unlawful imprisonment and torture of the cooperators… This constitutes a blatant violation of basic human rights."

The judge further stated that "this is not only about the loss of the plaintiffs' freedom but also about prolonged physical and psychological torture that has left lifelong scars."

Attorneys Barak Kedem and Aryeh Arbus from the Arbus, Kede, Tzur law firm, who represent the plaintiffs, welcomed the rulings and noted that they reflect true justice for those who assisted in the fight against terrorism. According to them, the judgments "send a clear message that the State of Israel will stand behind anyone who extends a hand to it in its struggle against terrorism."

They added that the legal struggle continued with the aim of expanding the scope of the law on punitive damages to include those who had cooperated with Israel in an effort to provide them with additional compensation for the torture they endured.

Holding the PA accountable

The law firm also awaits the Supreme Court's decision on fundamental issues still under deliberation. The firm is striving to include those who have cooperated with Israel within the scope of a law that allows the award of significant punitive damages for particularly severe offenses.

If the Supreme Court accepts the firm's position, such individuals may receive substantial additional compensation, providing them with financial and psychological support to rebuild their lives.

According to attorneys, "These rulings are not just about compensation but also about holding accountable an evil authority that perpetuates terrorism. The message here is clear: the State of Israel will do everything in its power to protect those who dared to assist it in the fight against terrorism, and our legal battle will continue until justice is fully achieved."