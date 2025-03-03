Police heroism highlighted at Oct. 7 commemoration the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem

On October 7, 2023, tragedy and heroism intertwined in Israel’s southern area. In just 50 hours, 59 Israeli police officers lost their lives defending civilians from Hamas terrorists armed with RPGs and other lethal weapons. Bursting through the Gaza border, the terrorists targeted civilians. Police officers, many of them armed with only handguns, fought to the last bullet to protect them.

Recently, at a gala event hosted by President Isaac Herzog, 20 civilians were honored for their bravery on that day. Days earlier, an Israel Police commemoration event was held at the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, honoring the 67 police officers who fell in the line of duty during the massacre and over the past year in the fight against terrorism.