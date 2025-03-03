Police heroism highlighted at Oct. 7 commemoration the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem

On October 7, 2023, tragedy and heroism intertwined in Israel’s southern area. In just 50 hours, 59 Israeli police officers lost their lives defending civilians from Hamas terrorists armed with RPGs and other lethal weapons. Bursting through the Gaza border, the terrorists targeted civilians. Police officers, many of them armed with only handguns, fought to the last bullet to protect them.
Recently, at a gala event hosted by President Isaac Herzog, 20 civilians were honored for their bravery on that day. Days earlier, an Israel Police commemoration event was held at the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, honoring the 67 police officers who fell in the line of duty during the massacre and over the past year in the fight against terrorism.
“I won’t for a second minimize the 360 deaths at the Supernova music festival,” said Israel Police Spokesperson Dean Elsdunne at the commemoration; “but if the police officers hadn’t been there – shutting down the party, battling terrorists, and guiding people to safety, the number of casualties would have been much higher.” Read More...
Elsdunne, who joined the Israel Border Police as a lone soldier, originally from Florida, told The Jerusalem Report: “Israel is also my home, and when you love something, you defend it.”
He introduced Cheli Ganot, mother of Officer Dan Ganot, who died fighting at Kibbutz Be’eri. She now speaks to schoolchildren about her son and the courage of Israel’s police, reminding them, “They don’t need to die to be called heroes; by putting on the uniform, they’ve already achieved that.”
Officers’ stories that reveal extraordinary bravery
• Master Sgt. Remo Salman El-Hozayel, a Bedouin Muslim from Rahat, was at the large Supernova music festival event, along with dozens of other officers – Jewish, Druze, and Muslim stationed to maintain order and security. As missiles rained down, these officers acted quickly, shutting down the festival and saving hundreds of lives amid the chaos.• Chief Superintendent Yitzhak Bazuka Shvili, commander of the Segev Shalom police station, heard of the terrorist incursion early that morning and immediately set out to rescue civilians. Driving an armored vehicle, he attempted to reach his team but was killed by an RPG strike. His daughter, a Border Police officer, was nearby but was miraculously unharmed.
• Chief Sgt. Yanir Bar was ending his shift when missiles hit near Kibbutz Re’im. Seeing a young woman wounded, he led her to safety at a nearby gas station, where he sheltered others in the store’s protected room. With only 15 bullets in his gun, he created barricades to block access. His quick thinking saved lives, diverting terrorists away from the shelter.
• Superintendent Shifra Buchris, commander of a Border Police reconnaissance unit and mother of 10, also responded from home. With her deputy officers, she drove an unarmored vehicle through incessant gunfire to evacuate the wounded at the festival. For 12 hours, they worked under fire to save as many lives as possible.
These accounts only scratch the surface of the police response on October 7. That morning, Southern District Commander Maj. Gen. Amir Cohen issued a command code-named Parash Paleshet - “Philistine Horseman,” which activated forces across southern Israel. Within moments, Israel Police and Border Police were creating roadblocks and patrols, stopping dozens of terrorists from advancing north. The YAMAM counter-terror unit helped secure areas like Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, preventing further attacks and halting terrorists’ northward push toward Ashkelon.
Established in 1974, YAMAM is one of Israel’s elite counter-terrorism units. Following the Ma’alot massacre, it was created to handle hostage situations and offensive operations against terror in civilian areas. In June 2024, YAMAM forces were involved in executing a successful operation in Gaza, rescuing four hostages who had been abducted from the Supernova festival on October 7.
Elsdunne, who once served in the YAMAS tactical unit – Israel’s undercover counter-terror force – now dedicates himself to advocacy. “After nearly three years in YAMAS, I saw how our police protect civilians around the clock, often in operations that remain undisclosed,” he said. “Some officers are unfairly portrayed in media, but they stand ready to give their lives.”
In his role as Israel Police spokesperson, Elsdunne has become the voice of over 35,000 officers, spotlighting the work of police across Israel. In the days following October 7, he met with Congress members, parliaments, and the press worldwide, emphasizing the officers’ heroism as Israel’s “bulletproof vest.” He shared evidence of Hamas atrocities and briefed global leaders on the security situation in Israel, including UN Special Representative Pramila Patten.Despite the ongoing conflict and losses, Elsdunne viewed the memorial events as an opportunity to honor the officers and their families. “Amid our national sorrow, the goal is to pay homage to the officers who fought for us, many without recognition,” he said.
The support of the Friends of Zion Museum and a range of influential individuals have made the vision possible, shedding light on the courage of those who stand guard over Israel every day.■