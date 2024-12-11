American Conservative rabbi honored with pathway dedication in Herzliya

The World Zionist Organization (WZO) commemorated the legacy of Rabbi Shalom Zvi (Harry) Davidowitz on Wednesday by dedicating a pathway in his honor in the city of Herzliya. Notable figures, including Herzliya Mayor Yariv Fisher, Dr. Yizhar Hess, the WZO’s vice chairman, Rabbi Ashira Konigsburg – representing the Rabbinical Assembly of the Conservative Movement – and Hanoch Elroy, Rabbi Davidowitz’s grandson, attended the initiation ceremony that took place on Hannah Rovina Street. Davidowitz, an American Conservative rabbi and scholar, immigrated to Israel in 1934 at the height of a distinguished career. Known as one of the first to translate William Shakespeare into Hebrew, Davidowitz received the prestigious Tchernichovsky Prize for exemplary translation in 1943. Beyond his contributions to Hebrew literature, he served as a rabbi in the US military during World War I and led significant Jewish communities in the United States. Upon his immigration, he deepened the connection between American Jewry and the Zionist movement and played a vital role in drafting Israel’s Declaration of Independence in 1948.

Pathway named after Rabbi Dr. Shalom Zvi (Harry) Davidowitz in Herzliya, December 11, 2024. (credit: Courtesy of Herzliya) Hess paid tribute to Davidowitz’s multifaceted contributions, stating: “He was a model figure who connected Judaism with Zionism, spirit with action, and communities in Israel and the Diaspora.

Mayor Fisher reflected on the lessons of Davidowitz's life and work, connecting them to the challenges of contemporary Israeli society. "The famous line, 'To be or not to be,' from Davidowitz's translation of Hamlet, encapsulates the essence of our lives in Israel. Rabbi Konigsburg emphasized Davidowitz's influence on the Masorti Movement and his vision for an inclusive and pluralistic Israel. "Rabbi Davidowitz paved the way toward a vision of Israel as it should and can be. The event concluded with the unveiling of the street sign bearing Davidowitz's name, a reminder of his enduring contributions to Jewish and Israeli heritage. Attendees expressed their deep admiration and gratitude for his legacy.

Rabbi Ashira Konigsburg emphasized Rabbi Davidowitz's influence on the Conservative/Masorti Movement and his vision for an inclusive and pluralistic Israel. “Rabbi Davidowitz paved the way toward a vision of Israel as it should and can be. Together with thousands of rabbis and people of all genders, in Israel and around the world, I believe we are continuing his legacy, equally committed to envisioning and working for an Israel that fulfills the values of equality and pluralism,” she stated.

The event concluded with the unveiling of the street sign bearing Davidowitz's name, a reminder of his enduring contributions to Jewish and Israeli heritage. The attendees expressed their deep admiration and gratitude for his legacy, which continues to inspire Jewish and Zionist thought and action worldwide.