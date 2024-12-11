Israel’s El Al named fifth worst airline in the world by AirHelp

Israel’s El Al was named the fifth-worst airline worldwide by AirHelp, according to their 2024 ranking of global airlines published in December.

Airhelp, a database for world flight data, ranked the airlines based on their overall Airhelp score, on-time performance, customer opinion and claim processing.

El Al, Israel's flag-carrier airline was ranked as 105th on the list out of a hundred and nine spots. The Israeli airline scored 0.1 in claims, 5.7 in punctuality, and 8 in customer reviews.

According to the press release listed on the Airhelp website, Tomasz Pawliszyn, the CEO of AirHelp, stated, “The 2024 AirHelp Score for airlines is designed to act as a snapshot of airline performance, evaluating each airline's strengths and areas for improvement.

There is always scope for airlines to improve in the rankings each year, using the score to help guide them. At AirHelp, we support passengers in understanding their air travel rights and help them receive the compensation they may be entitled to. "

In comparison, Brussels Airways ranked first, with an 8.1 score in claims and 7.9 in on-time performance.

El Al ranked above just four other airlines, including Bulgaria Air, with Tunisair taking the last spot.

Price gouging

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, critics have accused El Al of price gouging, as some customers have struggled to book tickets for prices anywhere near what they booked before the war, and others have struggled to find tickets at all, according to a report from The Jerusalem Post in November.

The airline has said that it is doing all it can to provide a response to the “strong demand and unusual load on El Al’s service network.”

El Al has struggled to handle the massive increase in demand for its tickets as the Israel-Hamas War has left many feeling that El Al is the only reliable airline to fly with.

Dina Ben Tal Ganancia, CEO of El Al, emphasized the airline’s efforts to adapt to the surge in demand, "Given the instability of the aviation industry in Israel and the increasing pressure on our flights, we are working fervently to increase seat capacity and expand our flight schedule."