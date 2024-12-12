War in Israel leads to unexpected increase in enrolment at American yeshivas

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, American yeshivas have capitalized on the opportunity to support Israel through charity and volunteer work. As a result, American yeshivas situated in Israel have seen an unexpected increase in applicants and enrollment since the Hamas October 7 attacks on Israel last year.

Initially, the war in Israel posed significant challenges for American yeshivas, disrupting routines and causing concern among students and families.

Yeshivat Torah V’Avodah (YTVA), an American yeshiva located in Baka, saw a significant change in its student body after the war broke out. Nearly half of its students left within the first two weeks of the war, reducing enrollment from 47 students to just 27 students.

American yeshivas also faced early challenges in attracting teens due to concerns from parents who were understandably worried about sending their children to Israel for a year.

However, most yeshiva students who went home during the early stages of the war returned in December and January to help support Israel and continue their learning.

“At the beginning of the war, a number of students left Israel. It was very encouraging that with some time, almost all students returned to continue their year of study and growth,” says Rabbi Mike Sohn, the Executive Director of Yeshivat Ashreinu.

Looking to the future

The executive directors of the yeshivas I spoke with were unsure what to expect in this past year's recruiting cycle. They braced themselves for reduced enrollment as the war continued on various fronts.

However, yeshivas across Israel saw greater demand than ever. Yeshivat Torat Shraga received a 15% increase in applicants for the 2024-25 cohort compared to the previous year and reached full enrollment capacity this year.

Similarly, YTVA saw its enrollment numbers drastically increase this year. YTVA’s enrollment numbers increased from 57 total students in the 2023-24 cohort to 81 students in the 2024-25 cohort.

Role of chessed opportunities

Many of these students were drawn to YTVA because of the abundance of chessed opportunities it offers. YTVA dedicates every Wednesday evening to chessed initiatives around Israel, such as volunteering at programs like Shalva, Pantry Packers, and Gift of Life.

American high school graduates that I spoke with viewed attending yeshiva as a way to contribute to the war effort, both by supporting the Israeli economy and by doing chessed (kind acts) in the land.

After the war broke out, Yeshivat Torat Shraga organized numerous volunteer initiatives throughout Israel.

Students in the yeshiva participated in chessed opportunities such as volunteering in hotels, hosting displaced communities, taking shifts in hospital maintenance, and providing manpower in fields that lost foreign workers due to the war.

The chessed and learning opportunities offered by yeshivas gave Jewish American teens an opportunity to serve the Jewish people and ultimately inspired many of them to deepen their connection to Israel.

The Executive Director of Yeshivat Torat Shraga, Michael Olshin, explained that “our response to the war last year was a draw for numerous students to decide on Torat Shraga.”