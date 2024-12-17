Championing change, empowerment for at-risk young women: Orna Barbivai's new job

Orna Barbivai – former IDF major general and economy and industry minister – has embarked on a new and deeply meaningful chapter: serving as volunteering president of The Women’s Courtyard, a nationwide organization dedicated to supporting at-risk girls and young women.

Barbivai’s appointment underscores her lifelong commitment to public service and social change.

In an interview with the Magazine, Barbivai spoke with conviction about the organization’s profound approach.

“The Women’s Courtyard focuses on young women who have faced challenges due to circumstances beyond their control, be it family difficulties or societal obstacles. Our mission is to show them that they possess potential worth nurturing and to empower them to take charge of their destinies,” she explained.

Unlike quick-fix interventions, the organization offers steadfast support, equipping these young women with vital life skills to navigate obstacles and create lasting stability.

The scope of support at The Women’s Courtyard extends far beyond mere sustenance. The organization provides hot meals, creates safe communal spaces, and offers workshops that range from arts & crafts to essential skills such as financial literacy and navigating complex social services.

“The idea isn’t to simply give but to empower,” Barbivai said, emphasizing the importance of long-term growth and self-reliance. “When we teach these girls to manage their finances or understand their rights in the welfare system, we’re not just imparting knowledge; we’re fostering independence, self-confidence, and resilience.”

Orna Barbivai's personal dedication to helping change and empower women at risk

Barbivai’s dedication is deeply personal. As the eldest of seven children in a family that grappled with financial constraints, she understands firsthand the transformative power of support and belief.

“I know how one moment of encouragement can change the course of a life,” she said. Her life story embodies The Women’s Courtyard’s ethos: Circumstances do not have to define one’s future. This message resonates deeply with the young women the organization seeks to uplift.

Barbivai underscored the organization's adaptability, particularly in the face of crises like the Oct. 7 events. "For girls whose lives were already precarious, the recent events added more layers of stress and uncertainty," she noted.

“The Women’s Courtyard provides them not only with material support but also a safe, trustworthy space to find stability and rebuild their sense of security.” She further emphasized the importance of evolving with the needs of participants: “We know the challenges these girls face are not static. We adjust our approach to ensure we remain a consistent and dependable presence in their lives.”

Barbivai also spoke about the importance of creating an open, non-judgmental environment where young women feel encouraged to seek help. “Our relationships are unconditional,” she said. “If someone leaves, they are always welcome back. Our doors remain open – not just in moments of ease but as a safety net in difficult times. That, in essence, is true support.”

Looking forward, Barbivai envisions broadening The Women’s Courtyard’s reach. By forging partnerships with government bodies like the Welfare and Education Ministries and the National Insurance Institute, the organization aims to connect participants with employment opportunities, vocational training, and scholarships for higher education.

Her experience as the head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate equips her with a unique perspective on aligning individuals’ skills with opportunities.

“Sometimes, matching expectations to capabilities is the key to success,” she explained. “We want these girls to dream big – and have the means and knowledge to bring those dreams to life.”

As president, Barbivai brings a unique blend of leadership, compassion, and resilience. Her vision is clear: offering young women the support and confidence they need to overcome their most formidable challenges and thrive.

“This organization saves lives,” she said. “Its impact grows with every girl it helps, and I am honored to be part of it.”