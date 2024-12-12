IDF: Ability to attack Iran greatly improved from two prior ops

The IDF on Thursday said that its past two attacks on Iran this year have greatly improved its likely success in the event any future attack on Iran is necessary.

Further, IDF sources said that there is heavy ongoing planning work going on to be ready to strike the Islamic Republic again if that becomes necessary.

On April 13-14 and again on October 1, Iran launched massive direct missiles and drone attacks on the Jewish state.

Israel counterattacked on April 19 and again with a much larger counterstrike on October 26, which took out around 20 different Iranian anti-aircraft and ballistic missile sites as well as one nuclear site.

Weakened Iranian air defenses

This latest IDF statement on Thursday signaled that not only are Iranian air defenses weaker than they have been in years but that the air force believes its direct experience in engaging Tehran has substantially improved its understanding of how to better manage such long-range and complex attacks in the future. A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, in Tehran, Iran, October 26, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

Meanwhile, the IDF said that the air force's report on the October 7 failure has been ready for some time and submitted to the IDF high command.

This follows prior statements by the IDF navy, land forces, and other portions of the IDF, who have said even weeks ago that their October 7 reports had also been submitted.

It appears that IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi has held all of these reports on his desk until all IDF reports are in so that they can all be released at the same time, giving a comprehensive picture.

Many also anticipate that Halevi may resign around when he presents the October 7 reports, with the latest predictions for that being by the end of February.

Despite these predictions, the IDF previously committed to producing the October 7 reports by June and then by July-August. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

However, after withering criticism of its Beeri October 7 report in July, Halevi recalculated the rollout of the reports so that any criticism of field commanders would only occur at the same time as criticism of himself and other top IDF officials.