'One day, Iran will be free,' Netanyahu tells Iranian people in message of hope

"We want peace with you," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said to the Iranian people in a video message on Thursday.

While he said Israel seeks peace with Iranians, and he knows they want peace with Israel in turn, the Islamic Republic prevents this. "You suffer under the rule of a regime that subjugates you and threatens us," he added.

"Your oppressors spent over 30 billion dollars supporting Assad in Syria, a regime which in just eleven days of fighting collapsed into dust," he said. "Your regime spent over 20 billion dollars supporting Hezbollah in Lebanon - in a matter of weeks, most of Hezbollah's leaders, its rockets, and thousands of terrorists went up in smoke."

"The events of today are a chain reaction to the pounding of Hamas, the decimation of Hezbollah, the targeting of Nasrallah."

He acknowledged what must be the frustrations of the Iranian people, knowing that new roads, schools, and hospitals could have been built instead of the money contributing to terrorism.

The end of the Iranian regime

However, Netanyahu added that the "fundamentalist tyranny" that is the Iranian regime will continue to fail because it seeks to conquer other nations rather than pursue peace.

However, he ended with a message of home: "One day, Iran will be free," he said.

"Together, we will transform the Middle East into beacon of prosperity, progress and peace," he concluded.