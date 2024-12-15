Northern residents distraught as project coordinator resigns over reduced role

Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eliezer “Chayni” Marom, who was selected to be the Northern Project Coordinator for a year, announced his resignation from the role after less than six months during a government meeting on Sunday.

His tenure was marked by conflicts with the director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office and later with Minister Ze’ev Elkin, who oversees northern and southern administrations. According to government sources, “Minister Elkin restricted his actions.”

Elkin’s office issued a statement thanking Marom for his service and confirming that a search for a replacement would begin immediately.

In his resignation letter, Marom detailed the challenges he faced since his appointment, stating, “At the end of July, the government approved my appointment. It took me a month and a half to establish the implementation headquarters with a small team of seven outstanding individuals. We focused on our core work, forging relationships with government ministries and northern authorities. We also developed a multi-year plan that secured NIS 15 billion, including NIS 12 billion for the confrontation line’s residents.”

He further explained the changes that led to his resignation: “With Minister Elkin’s entry into the position, my role and responsibilities were significantly altered. Following discussions with the minister, we agreed that under his guidance, the role no longer required a director-general with senior managerial skills but a different kind of figure. As such, I requested to conclude my role by the end of the year and informed the prime minister of my decision.”

Minister Ze'ev Elkin attends an Interior committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on December 2, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Elkin praised Marom’s contributions, stating, “He worked with great dedication for the residents of the north, advancing critical projects in infrastructure, education, and economic development. I thank him for his unique contribution to the region.”

Elkin’s office emphasized that efforts to appoint a replacement to continue advancing the goals for rehabilitating the north would begin immediately.

Local leaders voice concern

Gabi Naaman, head of the Shlomi Local Council, expressed concerns about the resignation, saying, “This decision harms the government’s efforts for northern residents. Of course, we thank him for his work, but I hope Minister Elkin will bridge the gaps to ensure that the 2024 budgets materialize.”

Moshe Davidovich, chairman of the Confrontation Line Forum and head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council, also weighed in, stating, "I respect and appreciate Chayni Marom. We worked closely to formulate a comprehensive plan for rehabilitating the North, especially in light of the war's severe impact. I trust Minister Elkin to bring back confrontation line residents. Today's initial approval of NIS 200 million for their return is a step in the right direction."

Ophir Shik, deputy head of the Lower Galilee Regional Council, noted that the resignation was “not surprising” and added, “This poses a significant challenge to the national goal of rehabilitating the north. I urge Prime Minister Netanyahu to appoint a capable replacement, someone with field experience and knowledge of governmental processes.”

Meanwhile, the government approved a budget of 200 million shekels for preparations for the return of evacuees from the north to their homes.

This is the first phase of a program designed to restore public infrastructure, renovate buildings, and improve public spaces in local authorities in the north. The budget will be distributed according to clear criteria related to the number of evacuees in each authority, the extent of the built-up area, and the number of public buildings. Authorities will be able to choose to manage the work independently or with the assistance of government ministries.