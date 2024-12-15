Ex-Israeli hostage confronts Ben-Gvir: 'This is what you want for our daughters?' - report

A former Hamas hostage accused Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of failing to prevent the October 7 attack and the abduction of Israeli citizens in a dramatic exchange revealed by N12 on Sunday.

שורדת השבי חשפה שעברה התעללות מינית, כך השיב לה בן גביר | הקלטה בלעדית של השיחה הקשהhttps://t.co/jzhd5fCYJw | @yollancohen pic.twitter.com/ne8D0RwTHO — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) December 15, 2024

"I was sexually assaulted. They touched every part of my body," the survivor told Ben-Gvir during their meeting, according to N12. "This is what you want for our daughters? That they continue to be raped?" she asked. Ben-Gvir’s response, also captured in recordings obtained by N12, was controversial: "Yes, but you know what the problem is. The alternative is that 10,000 girls will be raped."

The former hostage fired back, saying, "They're raping now, they're raping now, they're raping now."

"You failed on October 7, and now you need to prevent another failure," the survivor continued.

Ben-Gvir deflected responsibility for the attack, stating, "I am not responsible for the Gaza border. Others are in charge of that," according to N12.

Ben-Gvir continued, "I even came here when I'm sick. I don't feel well. We considered pushing off the meeting, but I said we won't do that."

Before the survivor could interject again, Ben-Gvir said, "Just let me finish. You simply keep interrupting me, and I don't understand why."

Frustration of hostage families

The tense conversation highlighted the frustration of hostages and their families over the government's response to the October 7 assault, which killed over 1,400 people and led to the abduction of more than 200 others. The survivor accused Ben-Gvir of negligence, saying, "You failed to stop them from touching me. You failed to protect me," as reported by N12.

Ben-Gvir defended his actions, pointing to previous recommendations he made to target Hamas infrastructure and leadership. "If they had listened to me over the past two years, we wouldn't be in this situation," he said, according to N12. The minister also emphasized his belief that the war against Hamas must continue until a decisive victory is achieved.

The survivor, however, expressed despair for those still in captivity. "The hostages are dying. They are raped day and night. I can’t recover while they’re suffering," she said.

Ben-Gvir acknowledged the severity of her experience, telling her, "It’s horrifying. My heart goes out to them," but stood by his position that a ceasefire would embolden Hamas, according to N12.

The meeting ended with the survivor accusing Ben-Gvir of complicity in the ongoing suffering. "You’re raping and killing your citizens by failing to act," she said.